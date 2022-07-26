The Clemson Tigers have been picked to regain their throne atop the ACC according to the 2022 predicted order of finish as voted on by media members who cover the conference. The Tigers earned the top spot in the annual poll for the seventh time in the last eight years after receiving 103 of the 164 first-place votes.

The Tigers, who were also picked to win the ACC Atlantic, were one of nine teams to earn overall first-place votes, along with NC State, Miami, Wake Forest, reigning conference champion Pittsburgh, Virginia, Florida State, North Carolina and Boston College.

Miami was picked to win the ACC Coastal for the sixth time in its history, and first since 2018 -- one year after the Hurricanes won their lone division title since joining the ACC in 2004.

Here is a look at the breakdown of first-place votes.

Team First-place votes Clemson 103 NC State 38 Miami 8 Wake Forest 4 Pittsburgh 3 Virginia 3 Florida State 2 North Carolina 2 Boston College 1

Here is a look at the predictions for each division (first-place votes in parenthesis)

Atlantic Division Coastal Division 1. Clemson 1,080 (111) 1. Miami 1,036 (98) 2. NC State 959 (44) 2. Pittsburgh 911 (38) 3. Wake Forest 783 (6) 3. North Carolina 823 (18) 4. Louisville 591 4. Virginia 667 (6) 5. Florida State 509 (2) 5. Virginia Tech 592 (3) 6. Boston College 469 (1) 6. Georgia Tech 343 (1) 7. Syracuse 201 7. Duke 220

The ACC Championship Game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.