2026 ACC football predictions: Game-by-game picks, projecting every team's final win-loss record

Projecting the ACC's upcoming 2026 season game-by-game is never as simple as adding up returning starters, factoring in recruiting rankings and then putting an emphasis on schedule favorability. Every year brings a handful of surprise contenders, disappointing favorites and a few results no one sees coming.

This season feels no different.

The league boasts legitimate national championship aspirations at the top, enhanced quarterback play -- at least, expected -- across several programs and enough depth to create weekly chaos from September through November. After studying every weekend, weighing roster strengths and identifying swing games that could shape the conference race, it's time to make the picks.

Miami has a strong case for No. 1 in the preseason top 25 rankings -- why that won't happen in 2026 Brad Crawford

While the ACC moves to a nine-game league slate this season, there are conference programs limited to an eight-game schedule due to existing scheduling balances and non-conference commitments -- Clemson, Boston College, Florida State, North Carolina and Georgia Tech.

From projected final records to potential upsets, every ACC team gets a game-by-game prediction with the conference's biggest storylines in focus. When it's all said and done, two ACC programs will earn spots in the College Football Playoff, while several others are left wondering how a single Saturday changed the course of their season.

For the most part, these final record picks and game-by-game predictions line up with our post-spring bowl projections and early CFP bracket.

Boston College

Projected record: 1-11, 0-8

Wins: Maine

Losses: at Cincinnati, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, at SMU, Pittsburgh, at Georgia Tech, at Duke, Florida State, at Notre Dame, Syracuse, at Miami

Boston College faces a challenging outlook this season, and Bill O'Brien could be staring at a dreadful showing in ACC play that will test every ounce of patience within the program. The Eagles simply don't have much margin for error against a conference loaded with experienced quarterbacks and deeper rosters. If early losses snowball, a winless record through ACC play isn't out of the question. That would represent a significant setback for a program hoping to build momentum under O'Brien and leave Boston College searching for answers heading into an offseason filled with difficult personnel, coaching staff and roster decisions.

California

Projected record: 7-5, 5-4

Wins: UCLA, at Syracuse, Wagner, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Stanford, Pittsburgh

Losses: Clemson, at UNLV, at SMU, at NC State, at Virginia

If quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is as good as advertised, Cal could be a dark-horse title candidate in the ACC. The difference between a good season and a special one comes on the road, where trips to UNLV, SMU, NC State and Virginia present several swing opportunities. Clemson remains the league's measuring stick since Miami's not on the slate, but dropping four additional games would keep Cal just outside of the top 25 at season's end.

Clemson

Projected record: 8-4, 6-2

Wins: Georgia Southern, North Carolina, at California, Charleston Southern, at Florida State, at Syracuse, Georgia Tech, at Duke

Losses: at LSU, Miami, Virginia Tech, South Carolina

Dabo Swinney's out to prove a point this fall at Clemson with a likely unranked team to begin the regular season. The Tigers should have a stout defense, but breaking in a new quarterback, with Chad Morris returning as the program's offensive mastermind, will have its growing pains. Unless Louisville or SMU struggles, losses to Miami and Virginia Tech would leave the Tigers outside the ACC title picture and likely on the wrong side of the College Football Playoff conversation, given projected setbacks to SEC programs that would bookend the campaign. Shockingly, the Gamecocks have won their last two trips to Death Valley under Shane Beamer.

Duke

Projected record: 6-6, 4-5

Wins: Tulane, Stanford, William & Mary, NC State, Boston College, Wake Forest

Losses: Illinois, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia, Miami, Clemson

Duke's remarkable run to the ACC Championship raised expectations, but sustaining that level of success was always going to be difficult. Losing two of the program's top players to Miami through the transfer portal only makes Manny Diaz's task even tougher. Replacing proven production is one challenge; replacing leadership and game-changing talent is another. The Blue Devils remain well-coached and competitive, but there are more losses than expected this season, especially with a challenging non-con. A step back doesn't mean Duke is falling apart -- it reflects the reality of roster turnover in today's college football landscape. Reaching bowl eligibility would still represent a solid season, even if another ACC title game appearance proves out of reach.

Florida State

Projected record: 6-6, 4-4

Wins: New Mexico State, Central Arkansas, Virginia, Boston College, Pitt, NC State

Losses: SMU, Alabama, Louisville, Miami, Clemson, Florida

If the Seminoles get to 6-6 with losses to every good team on the schedule, the conversation won't center on bowl eligibility -- it will focus on Mike Norvell's future. Expectations in Tallahassee are far too high for another mediocre campaign, particularly given Norvell's hot seat. Six wins might buy another month of football, but it's not going to quiet the growing concerns surrounding the Seminoles' trajectory. At a place where competing for ACC championships is the standard, a .500 regular season would leave decision-makers with a choice to make.

Georgia Tech

Projected record: 7-5, 5-3

Wins: Colorado, Mercer, at Stanford, Duke, Boston College, at Pittsburgh, Wake Forest

Losses: Tennessee, at Virginia Tech, Louisville, at Clemson, at Georgia

This feels like a realistic outcome for Georgia Tech given the schedule's built-in challenges. The Yellow Jackets have enough talent to reach bowl eligibility comfortably, but breaking through against the ACC's upper tier could prove difficult with trips to Blacksburg and Clemson on the slate. Losses to Tennessee, Louisville and Georgia would all come against teams we consider to be top-20 capable. The encouraging part is that Georgia Tech continues to trend in the right direction, winning the games it's expected to win while proving it can consistently compete. Another seven-win season would reinforce that the program's foundation remains solid under Brent Key.

Louisville

Projected record: 9-3, 8-1

Wins: Villanova, Wake Forest, at NC State, Florida State, at Syracuse, at Georgia Tech, Stanford, at North Carolina, Pitt

Losses: Ole Miss (Nashville), SMU, at Kentucky

Louisville has the roster to spend the entire season in the ACC title picture, but one costly slip early could make all the difference. The Cardinals will leave no margin for error if they lose to SMU in the league opener, a head-to-head matchup that could ultimately keep them out of Charlotte given the Mustangs' favorable schedule. In a league where multiple contenders are expected to finish with one conference loss or fewer, tiebreakers become everything. Louisville should be good enough to remain in the College Football Playoff discussion deep into November, but a single missed opportunity against the Mustangs and an inexcusable setback at Kentucky might be the difference between playing for an ACC title and watching from home outside of the top 12.

Miami

Projected record: 12-0, 9-0

Wins: at Stanford, Florida A&M, at Wake Forest, Central Michigan, at Clemson, Florida State, Pittsburgh, North Carolina, at Notre Dame, Duke, Virginia Tech, Boston College

Losses: N/A

The Hurricanes have one of the more favorable paths among preseason championship contenders, which is one of several reasons why an unbeaten regular season is within reach. The Hurricanes return an incredibly talented roster with difference-makers at premium positions and plug-and-play portal additions in various spots. Miami will not face the week-to-week gauntlet that other SEC and Big Ten powers must survive. Mario Cristobal has assembled a team built to win in multiple ways -- explosive enough offensively to overwhelm opponents and physical enough on defense to control games at any moment.

The two biggest hurdles come away from home, but Miami is equipped to handle both. A statement road victory at Notre Dame would instantly validate the Hurricanes as the team to beat nationally, while another signature win at Clemson would give this team a leg up in the league title race. Those are playoff-caliber environments, yet Miami has the talent, experience and line-of-scrimmage advantage to emerge victorious.

NC State

Projected record: 6-6, 4-5

Wins: Richmond, Appalachian State, Wake Forest, at Stanford, California, Syracuse

Losses: at Virginia, at Vanderbilt, Duke, Louisville, at Florida State, at North Carolina

A .500 finish would feel like a significant disappointment at NC State, especially for a program that has spent much of Dave Doeren's tenure chasing consistent relevance in the ACC while facing an uphill climb in the NIL era. Expectations have risen in Raleigh because Doeren has proven the Wolfpack can win eight, sometimes nine and even 10 games when the roster comes together. Settling for bowl eligibility alone would signal the program is moving backward rather than building toward conference contention in Year 14 under its current coach. Another six-win campaign like 2024 would inevitably spark tougher questions about whether NC State has reached its ceiling under Doeren.

North Carolina

Projected record: 6-6, 4-4

Wins: East Tennessee, at Duke, Syracuse, at UConn, at Virginia, NC State

Losses: TCU (Ireland), at Clemson, Notre Dame, at Pitt, Miami, Louisville

After last season's failure to launch in Bill Belichick's first campaign, simply getting the Tar Heels back to bowl eligibility would represent tangible progress in this staff's second year. North Carolina's hire of Bobby Petrino to reconfigure the offense and improve execution will help a program that is still trying to establish the discipline, toughness and consistency Belichick has demanded since arriving in Chapel Hill. Rebuilding a culture takes time, particularly in today's transfer portal era. If North Carolina is more competitive in big games, avoids the self-inflicted mistakes that plagued last season and finishes strong, a six-win season becomes a foundation instead of a failure.

Pittsburgh

Projected record: 6-6, 3-6

Wins: Miami (Ohio), UCF, Syracuse, Bucknell, North Carolina, at Boston College

Losses: at Virginia Tech, at Miami, Georgia Tech, Florida State, at Louisville, at California

Unless the Panthers pull off a couple of shockers, fans will be wanting much more this season. Bowl eligibility's coming despite a potential failure to secure a single signature victory. That's the danger of a schedule where the toughest opponents ultimately prove too much. Quarterback Mason Heintschel has the tools to keep Pitt competitive, but he'll need more support against the ACC's upper tier. There's a chance the Panthers could lose their last four games of the season.

SMU

Projected record: 11-1, 9-0

Wins: at Florida State, UC Davis, at Louisville, Missouri State, Boston College, Virginia, California, at Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, at Stanford

Losses: at Notre Dame

Everything is in place for SMU to put together a special 2026 campaign. The Mustangs return one of the ACC's most experienced quarterbacks in Kevin Jennings, whose command of the offense and ability to create explosive plays give SMU a weekly advantage. Just as important, the schedule sets up favorably compared to several other conference contenders. There are challenging moments, but the Mustangs avoid the kind of brutal week-to-week gauntlet that can derail playoff hopes, especially if they win their first two conference road contests in Tallahassee and Louisville.

If Jennings plays at an All-ACC level and the defense continues its upward trajectory, SMU has every opportunity to finish 11-1 and spend the season in the College Football Playoff conversation. A signature win over Louisville could prove to be the difference-maker in the ACC race, while another double-digit win season would further validate that the Mustangs belong among the conference's elite after reaching the 12-team bracket two years ago rather than simply being a feel-good newcomer.

Stanford

Projected record: 2-10, 0-9

Wins: Hawaii, Elon

Losses: Miami, at Duke, Georgia Tech, at Wake Forest, at Notre Dame, NC State, at Louisville, at Virginia Tech, at California, SMU

The 2026 season figures to be more about laying the groundwork than chasing a breakthrough season at Stanford for first-year coach Tavita Pritchard. The Cardinal face a steep rebuilding challenge, particularly in a conference where roster depth and quarterback play continue to improve. Pritchard understands the program and brings continuity, but turning that into immediate wins is another matter. Expect growing pains as the Cardinal adjust to a new era, with flashes of promise overshadowed by the realities of a difficult rebuilding process. The opener against Hawaii as a small favorite is vital.

Syracuse

Projected record: 3-9, 1-8

Wins: New Hampshire, at UConn, at Boston College

Losses: California, at Pittsburgh, at Virginia, Louisville, at North Carolina, SMU, Clemson, at NC State, Notre Dame

Fran Brown has never shied away from outside noise, and there's plenty of it surrounding Syracuse this season, or the lack thereof. After exceeding expectations early in his tenure, skeptics believe the Orange are due for another step back after last year's 3-9 collapse. That kind of doubt should serve as fuel for Brown, whose confidence and recruiting success have already changed the program's perception. The Orange must figure out early who they want to be on both sides of the football since the league slate is unrelenting.

Virginia

Projected record: 7-5, 4-5

Wins: NC State, Norfolk State, West Virginia, Delaware, Syracuse, Duke, California

Losses: at Florida State, at SMU, at Wake Forest, North Carolina, at Virginia Tech

After winning 11 games last season and falling to Duke in overtime in the league title game, the Cavaliers are destined for regression unless they can win a couple of road games against quality opponents. Tony Elliott has made progress in stabilizing the program, but taking the next step will require more difference-makers on both sides of the ball. A five-loss conference slate would be a reminder that Virginia's rebuild still has significant ground to cover year to year. Wake Forest and North Carolina are the two swing games against regional rivals. Split those, and 8-4 overall is easier to stomach.

Virginia Tech

Projected record: 8-4, 5-4

Wins: VMI, Old Dominion, at Maryland, at Boston College, Pittsburgh, at California, Georgia Tech, Virginia

Losses: at California, at Clemson, at SMU, at Miami

If James Franklin gets to eight wins with a chance at nine in the postseason to open Year 1, the Hokies are in business. Possible losses on the road at California, Clemson, SMU and Miami would all come against teams capable of competing for the ACC's top honor. The bigger takeaway would be how quickly Franklin restores Virginia Tech's identity. Winning eight games would signal that Virginia Tech is once again playing disciplined, physical football while building the consistency the program has lacked. That kind of debut would generate recruiting momentum, re-energize the fan base and position the Hokies as a legitimate ACC contender entering 2027. That's a foundation worth celebrating, not questioning.

Wake Forest

Projected record: 4-8, 2-7

Wins: Akron, Stanford, Virginia, Merrimack

Losses: at Purdue, Miami, at Louisville, at NC State, at California, at SMU, at Georgia Tech, Duke

Wake Forest's low projected win total from oddsmakers has more to do with its schedule than a lack of competitiveness. The Demon Deacons face one of the ACC's toughest slates, with difficult road trips to Louisville, NC State, California, SMU and Georgia Tech, plus home games against Miami and Duke. That's a brutal path for a roster with much to prove. Even if Wake Forest performs better than expected, there simply aren't many favorable matchups. Surviving that gauntlet would require multiple upsets, making a challenging season feel like the most realistic outcome.

Projected final ACC standings

Team Projected record Projected finish Miami 12-0, 9-0* ACC title game champion; No. 1 CFP seed SMU 11-1, 9-0* ACC title game runner-up; No. 10 CFP seed Louisville 9-3, 8-1 Pop-Tarts Bowl Clemson 8-4, 6-2 Gator Bowl Virginia Tech 8-4, 5-4 Holiday Bowl Georgia Tech 7-5, 5-3 Fenway Bowl California 7-5, 5-4 Sun Bowl Virginia 7-5, 4-5 Gasparilla Bowl North Carolina 6-6, 4-4 First Responder Bowl Florida State 6-6, 4-4 Mayo Bowl Duke 6-6, 4-5 Birmingham Bowl NC State 6-6, 4-5 Pinstripe Bowl Pittsburgh 6-6, 3-6 Military Bowl Wake Forest 4-8, 2-7 N/A Syracuse 3-9, 1-8 N/A Stanford 2-10, 0-9 N/A Boston College 1-11, 0-8 N/A