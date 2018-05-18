ACC strength of schedule rankings 2018: Seminoles, Hurricanes face daunting roads

Scheduling matters more than ever before in the College Football Playoff era. As we've seen in the short history of the CFP, it's one of the biggest factors in deciding who gets a shot to play for a national title and who does not. It's not just whether you win your conference but who you play along the way. It's also proven that it's not just about who you have beaten, but who you lost to during the season.

Both Ohio State and Alabama made their way into the final four the last two years without winning their conference thanks in large part to the schedule they played. Because of this, I've undertaken the process of attempting to figure out which teams will be playing the toughest schedules in 2018.

Methodology: It's hard to know with any certainty seeing as how the season doesn't start for another few months, and while no process is perfect, this one provides a good overview. I took a look at how every team performed over the last five years in my ranking system. While there are always exceptions, teams tend to find their level over a longer time span, hence the five-year period. I then considered other factors like whether a game is on the road, or if a team is coming off a bye week, allowing them extra time to get healthy and prepare. I put all this information together and came out with a ranking system I believe to be fairly accurate.

So which teams will be playing the toughest schedules in 2018? The weakest? Today we look at the 14 schedules in the ACC.