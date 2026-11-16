Louisville's 16-14 win over North Carolina on Saturday didn't feature much in the way of fireworks for the first 59 minutes, as neither offense could do much in Chapel Hill, but in the closing seconds things devolved into a brawl between the two teams after Louisville took its final knee to run out the clock on a two-point win.

Some pushing and shoving between linemen escalated into a benches-clearing brawl, with a mixture of players and coaches trying to calm things down and get to the locker rooms while other players were ready to rumble.

On Monday, the ACC announced penalties for the brawl, with Louisville linebacker Stanquan Clark and UNC cornerback Greg Smith III receiving half-game suspensions for their roles in escalating the situation. Clark, No. 6 for Louisville, can be seen throwing punches on the TV broadcast, while Smith, No. 1 for UNC, must've done something equally egregious to earn a suspension of his own.

Clark and Smith are the only players being punished for their roles in the fight, with UNC defensive tackle Xavier Lewis and Louisville offensive lineman Johnnie Brown III avoiding any suspensions despite being the ones who started it. The two schools will also be fined an undisclosed amount for the brawl.

Louisville will be without Clark, their leading tackler, for the first half against Pittsburgh, while North Carolina will not have Smith, the team's leader in interceptions, for the first half against Virginia. The Cardinals will be looking to extend their winning streak to six against Pitt, while North Carolina will try again to secure bowl eligibility against Virginia.