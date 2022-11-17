The ACC announced it will honor the three Virginia football players this weekend who were tragically shot and killed Sunday night in Charlottesville, Va. All ACC home football games will hold a moment of silence and a "UVA Strong" graphic on the field, and every team in the league will wear a helmet decal honoring the victims.

Other in-state football programs such as James Madison, Liberty, William & Mary, Richmond, and Od Dominion will also wear helmet decals in solidarity with the Cavaliers.

On Wednesday, Virginia canceled Saturday's game against Coastal Carolina, which would've been their final home contest of the season. It's yet to be determined whether the Cavs will head to Blacksburg, Va., for their season finale against Virginia Tech the following Saturday.

Wide receivers Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., along with linebacker D'Sean Perry, were fatally shot on a charter bus as they returned from a class trip to Washington D.C. Two other Virginia students, running back Mike Hollins and a non-football player, were also shot but survived.

"I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the deaths of Lavel, D'Sean and Devin, and the others who were injured," Virginia coach Tony Elliott said in a statement.

"These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures. Our hearts ache for their families, their classmates and their friends. These precious young men were called away too soon. We are all fortunate to have them be a part of our lives. They touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program, university and community. Rest in peace, young men."

Former Virginia walk-on Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, has been identified as the lone gunman. On Monday morning, he was arrested and initially charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.