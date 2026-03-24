ACC commissioner Jim Phillips basked in the glow of Miami's College Football Playoff run last season, an ACC resurgence that featured wins over two of the SEC's best and defending national champion Ohio State. The Hurricanes were stopped short in the championship game by Indiana, but the narrative had changed -- the ACC was back in the mix, especially Miami.

The ACC enters college football's 2026 season with renewed optimism that it can win the sport's ultimate prize. The league's last national championship came in 2018, Clemson's second title over an illustrious three-year stretch under Dabo Swinney. Since that victory, however, the Tigers have only one playoff win, unbeaten league champion Florida State was left out of the four-team bracket in 2023 and Miami's first trip to the CFP came as the last team in the field.

Can the ACC climb college football's mountain and unseat the Big Ten at the top of the sport? These over-under win total plays line up with our way-too-early bowl projections within the ACC, including the expectation that the league's projected champion gets to the CFP.

Preseason win total odds below via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston College

Over/under 3.5 wins

Wins: Rutgers, Maine

Losses: at Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, at SMU, Pitt, at Georgia Tech, at Duke, Florida State, at Notre Dame, Syracuse, at Miami

Analysis: There's juice to the under here, given Bill O'Brien's tumultuous 2-10 record last season, and to say this politely -- it ain't getting any easier with this 2026 schedule. There's a chance Boston College will be an underdog in at least nine games, and if a 26-member transfer portal class doesn't gel, disappointment is coming again. ... Pick: Under 3.5

California

Over/under 6.5 wins

Wins: UCLA, Wagner, at Syracuse, Wake Forest, Stanford

Losses: Clemson, Virginia Tech, at UNLV, at SMU, at NC State, at Virginia, Pitt

Analysis: Tosh Lupoi's first priority as coach was to convince quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele to stay, and when that mission was accomplished, he hit the ground running in hopes of changing the culture throughout the program while making it his. If the Bears can navigate one of those challenging ACC road contests beyond the trip to New York, California can get to seven wins. The opener against UCLA is vital, too. Sagapolutele needs a better supporting cast, however. Pick: Under 6.5

Clemson

Over/under 7.5 wins

Wins: Georgia Southern, North Carolina, at California, Charleston Southern, Virginia Tech, at Florida State, at Syracuse, Georgia Tech, South Carolina

Losses: at LSU, Miami, at Duke

Analysis: Mega changes to Clemson's coaching staff this offseason bring a fresh outlook for the Tigers, but not enough to warrant playoff billing just yet. There are a couple of potential first-rounders in the two-deep for Dabo Swinney, and he knows his lineup is good enough to be in the ACC's top tier if execution is sharp. There's a chance the rivalry matchup with South Carolina could come against a team struggling to stay above water during what could be Shane Beamer's final season with the Gamecocks. Pick: Over 7.5

Duke

Over/under 5.5 wins

Wins: Tulane, Stanford, William & Mary, at Virginia, Boston College, Clemson, at Wake Forest

Losses: at Illinois, at Georgia Tech, North Carolina, at NC State, at Miami

Analysis: Gutted by significant -- and honestly, unexpected -- personnel losses offensively, the Blue Devils may have a hard time generating the firepower shown last season that led to a conference championship under Manny Diaz. Unlike most in the ACC, the non-conference portion of the schedule is not a waltz, and Duke must travel to Miami in November. Reaching bowl eligibility feels safe considering how well-coached the Blue Devils are, and that's all you'll need to cash the ticket here. Pick: Over 5.5

Florida State

Over/under 6.5 wins

Wins: New Mexico State, Central Arkansas, Virginia, at Boston College, NC State, Florida

Losses: SMU, Alabama, at Louisville, at Miami, Clemson, at Pitt

Analysis: Nobody wants to hear this in Tallahassee, but expect the Seminoles to struggle in 2026, leading to Mike Norvell's exit. Florida State's veteran coach ultimately controls his own fate after taking over play-calling duties, knowing this season could be his last, but there wasn't enough talent accumulation in the offseason to tackle one of the league's toughest schedules. If the Seminoles fail in their quest to reach seven wins, one of the ACC's biggest jobs will be vacant in November. Pick: Under 6.5

Georgia Tech

Over/under 6.5 wins

Wins: Colorado, Mercer, at Stanford, Duke, at Pitt, Boston College, Louisville, Wake Forest

Losses: Tennessee, at Virginia Tech, at Clemson, at Georgia

Analysis: Brent Key believes college football is in a great spot, and it's hard to argue with the results he has shown during his rise in Atlanta. Georgia Tech shows up expecting to win these days with three straight winning seasons. Players exude the confidence level shown by their coach, and it shows up on the field. One of three ACC teams this season that plays a pair of SEC foes in the non-conference, the Yellow Jackets will bookend their season on the national stage with an opportunity to impress. Pick: Over 6.5

Louisville

Over/under 7.5 wins

Wins: Villanova, SMU, Wake Forest, at NC State, Florida State, at Syracuse, Stanford, at North Carolina, Pitt

Losses: Ole Miss (Nashville), at Georgia Tech, at Kentucky

Analysis: One of two ACC coaches ranked among college football's most underrated, it's time Jeff Brohm gets his flowers. If the Cardinals get to nine wins in 2026, that will mark the fourth consecutive time he's done so at Louisville. The Cardinals opened their checkbook and signed a top-20 transfer class, and could get a major boost early if they're able to upset Ole Miss in the opener. Even if that doesn't happen, going with the over feels like stealing. Pick: Over 7.5

Miami

Over/under 10.5 wins

Wins: at Stanford, Florida A&M, at Wake Forest, Central Michigan, at Clemson, Florida State, Pitt, at North Carolina, Duke, Virginia Tech, Boston College

Losses: at Notre Dame

Analysis: This is a dangerous pick given the win total, but the Hurricanes easily have the league's most-talented roster after an offseason portal reload, including the acquisition of former Duke quarterback Darian Mensah. Running back Mark Fletcher Jr. returns, along with record-setting freshman wideout Malachi Toney, and there are enough playmakers on defense despite draft departures that should give the Hurricanes a shot at going unbeaten in the regular season. The trips to Clemson and Notre Dame are the season-defining matchups. Pick: Over 10.5

North Carolina

Over/under 4.5 wins

Wins: ETSU, at Duke, Syracuse, at UConn, at Virginia, NC State

Losses: TCU (Ireland), at Clemson, Notre Dame, at Pitt, Miami, Louisville

Analysis: Bill Belichick welcomed a new quarterback room to Chapel Hill this spring with several transfers, part of a roster-reshaping of sorts for the Tar Heels. His first season didn't go as planned, leading to coaching staff changes, including the arrival of Bobby Petrino as North Carolina's offensive coordinator. Despite what should be an improved roster, the projected win total is embarrassingly low for a program that thought it struck gold when it hired the six-time Super Bowl champion. With potentially three games this season against top-10 competition, the outlook is once again bleak. That said, there's a chance down the stretch, with bowl eligibility on the horizon, the Tar Heels could surge. Sweeping three in-state rivals would be top-notch. Pick: Over 4.5

NC State

Over/under 6.5 wins

Wins: Richmond, Appalachian State, Wake Forest, at Stanford, California, Duke, Syracuse

Losses: Virginia (Brazil), at Vanderbilt, Louisville, at Florida State, at North Carolina

Analysis: The Wolfpack lost a few notable starters to the portal, but did retain talented quarterback CJ Bailey, who eclipsed 3,000 yards passing and threw for 25 touchdowns last fall. If he posts career-best numbers in 2026, NC State could be a dark-horse pick to win the conference given the Wolfpack's favorable slate. Lofty expectations aren't always handled with precision in Raleigh, however. Since taking over in 2013, Dave Doeren has won eight or more games six times, but he has only had one top-20 finish. Pick: Over 6.5

Pittsburgh

Over/under 7.5 wins

Wins: Miami (Ohio), UCF, Syracuse, Bucknell, North Carolina, at Boston College, Florida State, at California

Losses: at Virginia Tech, at Miami, Georgia Tech, at Louisville

Analysis: The Panthers aren't sneaking up on anyone in the ACC thanks to talented sophomore quarterback Mason Heintschel, but he does lose four of his top five leading targets from last season's squad, and top defender Rasheem Biles transferred to Texas. That has to be frustrating for Pat Narduzzi, who always seems to be a player or two short from making real noise in the conference outside of winning the league in 2021 with a Heisman finalist under center. Pick: Over 7.5

SMU

Over/under 8.5 wins

Wins: at Florida State, UC Davis, Missouri State, Boston College, Virginia, California, at Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Stanford

Losses: at Louisville, at Notre Dame

Analysis: Barring any upsets or major injuries, SMU holding the ACC's second-highest preseason win total should tell you something about the Mustangs. SMU nearly got back to the league title game last season, but squandered an opportunity late. Kevin Jennings and some of the other veteran returning starters haven't forgotten about that letdown against California and will take the field in September with a Texas-sized chip on their shoulder. Rhett Lashlee continues to pound the national drum for this program, and he's itching to get back to the CFP for a second time. Pick: Over 8.5

Stanford

Over/under 3.5 wins

Wins: Hawaii, Elon

Losses: Miami, at Duke, Georgia Tech, at Wake Forest, at Notre Dame, NC State, at Louisville, at Virginia Tech, at California, SMU

Analysis: Tavita Pritchard will have his hands full as a first-year head coach in the ACC. The former Stanford quarterback, who was handpicked by Andrew Luck and others to lead, may not win a game during league play unless the Cardinal are able to beat NC State, California or Wake Forest. Pritchard will determine a rough draft of his two-deep during spring practice, before making final choices during camp, before a relentless opening month of the season includes tilts with Miami, Georgia Tech and Duke. Pick: Under 3.5

Syracuse

Over/under 4.5 wins

Wins: New Hampshire, at UConn, at Boston College

Losses: at Pitt, California, at Virginia, Louisville, at North Carolina, SMU, Clemson, at NC State, Notre Dame

Analysis: Fran Brown isn't committing to a starting quarterback yet despite the return of Steve Angeli, who was on fire early last fall before suffering a season-ending injury that tanked the Orange's campaign. Transfers Malachi Nelson (UTEP) and Amari Odom (Kennesaw State) will compete with Angeli to determine the most important position when making a play on this win total. There's a handful of possible wins, but how many can Syracuse actually get when most of the slate has more cohesion within their respective two-deeps? Pick: Under 4.5

Virginia

Over/under 7.5 wins

Wins: NC State (Brazil), Norfolk State, West Virginia (Charlotte), Delaware, Syracuse, California

Losses: at Florida State, at SMU, Duke, at Wake Forest, at Virginia Tech, North Carolina

Analysis: The Cavaliers prepared for an impact-player exodus of sorts after nearly reaching the CFP last fall, and it happened. Where Tony Elliott's program goes from here, coming off such a memorable finish, remains to be seen, but Virginia secured Missouri transfer Beau Pribula as its new quarterback and signed three ballcarriers to bolster the backfield behind him. This should be a hard-nosed, gritty team once again in the ACC, one that's going to be a terror to play. Matchups with Florida State and Duke may determine if this one cashes or not. Pick: Under 7.5

Virginia Tech

Over/under 7.5 wins

Wins: VMI, Old Dominion, at Maryland, at Boston College, at California, Pitt, Georgia Tech, Stanford, Virginia

Losses: at Clemson, at SMU, at Miami

Analysis: Virginia Tech opened at 7.5 wins at FanDuel Sportsbook earlier this month, but that total has since been taken down (as of March 22). We'll leave it there for the time being until oddsmakers make a switch ahead of James Franklin's first season on the sideline. The former Penn State coach was promised considerable resources -- at least more than the previous coach and current defensive coordinator Brent Pry received -- and has a 27-player portal haul he feels confident about. This isn't a rebuild for the Hokies and shouldn't be viewed as such. Virginia Tech expects to compete at the top of the conference this season, and there's a realistic chance it happens. Pick: Over 7.5

Wake Forest

Over/under 5.5 wins

Wins: Akron, at Purdue, Stanford, Merrimack, Virginia

Losses: Miami, at Louisville, at NC State, at California, at SMU, at Georgia Tech, Duke

Analysis: There's very little respect being shown to the Demon Deacons, who topped preseason expectations last fall during Jake Dickert's first campaign to finish with nine wins, punctuated by a Mayo Bowl victory over Mississippi State. To get back to the postseason, Wake Forest will need to win a couple of the 50-50 games on the schedule. The ones that come to mind are at Purdue, Stanford and the home bout with Duke to end the season. A loss to either of those first two teams solidifies this play. Pick: Under 5.5