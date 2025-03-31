FORT WORTH, Texas -- There's no getting around it: It's weird to see Corey Coleman in purple.

When I visited Coleman at the TCU facility, nearly all the lights were off as the office cleared out for spring break. Coleman sat alone in his cubicle grinding, his purple Nike "Horned Frogs" pullover the polar opposite of the green and gold that made him famous.

In March, the legendary former Baylor wide receiver crossed enemy lines by accepting the assistant wide receivers coach job at TCU. He will lead a wide receiver room set to produce its third and fourth NFL Draft picks since 2023. Led by Kendal Briles, the Horned Frogs run an offense nearly identical to the one he starred in as a player with the Bears.

"I have a whole lot of guys that I'm friends with from TCU, and everyone's like, 'oh yeah you belong in the purple,'" Coleman told CBS Sports with a laugh. "It's all fun and games. Everyone was like, whoa. You look on my Instagram and everyone's like, this is crazy. It was crazy for me for a little bit, but this is where God wanted me to be."

Back in Coleman's day, Baylor-TCU was one of the most heated rivalries in college football -- and it came with serious national implications. Coleman hauled in eight catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears' 61-58 comeback victory in 2014, considered one of the most memorable games in the history of the rivalry. The next year, he outlasted TCU receiver Josh Doctson to win the Biletnikoff Trophy.

TCU got the last laugh, though. The last time Coleman stepped foot at Amon Carter Stadium, Baylor was held to only 62 passing yards in a rain-soaked 28-21 loss that locked the Bears out of the national championship picture. TCU running back Aaron Green, who now works for the program as assistant director of player personnel, had 72 yards rushing in the double-overtime win.

"We were kind of identical with our makeup," Green said. "We were two small private schools fighting for the national spotlight at that time, and we were built very similarly with 80-90% of our teams from the state of Texas… We joke a lot. We're competitive people who respect and admire what the other person was able to accomplish in the game."

After spending nearly a decade playing professional football, Coleman was ready for his next challenge. He owned a few businesses and worked as a trainer, but he also talked to staff about opportunities. Briles had an opening on the staff and quickly reached out. After meeting with the administration, Coleman was a perfect fit.

Ever since Sonny Dykes took over at TCU in 2022, the Frogs' coaching ranks have been littered with members of the mid-2010s Baylor staffs. Strength coach Kaz Kazadi came with Dykes from SMU, and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles joined in 2023. Randy Clements and Brian Norwood were added this offseason.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda has returned the favor. Legendary TCU coach Gary Patterson was employed by the rival school in 2024. Longtime Frogs assistants Paul Gonzalez and Jarrett Anderson followed. The ties run deep.

But there's no hiding it, Coleman's name means something different as one of the most successful players in the history of the rivalry. Even a decade later, players in the wide receiver room – especially those from the state of Texas – remember Coleman's legendary college career and want him to talk about the double-cut vs. West Virginia or jump ball TD against Kansas State.

"I don't feel that old, I'm not that old, but we're dealing with 20 year olds," Coleman said. "They're all like, coach, can you play your highlights? It's amazing the young guys we have in the room, they're so great, so competitive, but I'm like, let's make you some highlights and get you to the next step."

Former players are always a benefit on staffs, but wide receivers have especially become valuable commodities. TCU wide receivers coach Malcolm Kelly was an All-Big 12 receiver at Oklahoma before landing with the Horned Frogs. Making it to the NFL as a first round pick buys credibility. Paying in this offense also allows Coleman to pass along some tips and tricks to elevate the unit.

Coleman's role could prove vital as the Horned Frogs hope to build on last year's 9-4 showing. Three of the team's top four pass-catchers are off to the NFL, leaving only former Boise State transfer Eric McAlister. TCU added transfer studs in Jordan Dwyer (Idaho) and Joseph Manjack (Houston), but the unit has to be coached up if it wants to replicate a top 10 national pass offense from 2024.

"I really just want to keep on evolving and elevating as a coach and learning as much as I can to help develop young players, not just on the field but to groom them as men too," Coleman said. "It's just been an amazing journey. With coaching, I think the sky's the limit."

If Coleman's receivers can deliver, TCU has the pieces in place to compete for a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff berth. Ironically, a home game against Baylor on Oct. 18 could define the season. It just might become the most important Baylor-TCU matchup since Coleman was on the other sideline.

"At the end of the day, we're all on the same team now," Green said. "It's pretty cool to work together after competing against each other for so long. Now we're all working together for a common goal."