After two seasons, Miami gives coach Mark Richt a contract extension through 2023

In its second year under coach Mark Richt, Miami came out of nowhere to earn the ACC Coastal title and a berth in the ACC Championship Game for the first time. It also played in the Orange Bowl for the first time since 2014.

What's Richt's reward following that stellar 2017 campaign? A contract extension, of course.

The Hurricanes announced Thursday that Richt, who holds a 19-7 in his first two years at the helm, has seen his contract extended through the 2023 season.

"We're excited about where this program is headed," Richt said in a statement. "I want to thank [athletic director] Blake James, [deputy AD] Jennifer Strawley and our entire athletics administration for supporting our coaches, staff and student-athletes, ensuring that we're committed to building on the great legacy of Hurricanes football. Miami is not only my alma mater, it is home to me and my family. It's a blessing to live and work in paradise."

Combined with his 15 years at Georgia, Richt is 164-58 as a head coach in FBS.

"Mark has done a phenomenal job of building this program -- and generating enthusiasm for this program -- since the day he arrived back on campus," James said in a statement. "We look forward to continued success under his watch, both on and off the field, for many years to come."

The Hurricanes return a solid one-two punch at running back with Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas, an experienced wide receiving corps and plenty of experience on defense. They open the 2018 season on Sunday, Sept. 2 in Arlington, Texas, against LSU in the AdvoCare Classic.