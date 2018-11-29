Age before beauty: Mack Brown's return to North Carolina the latest in a trend that has merit

Steve Spurrier retired too soon. Frank Beamer did, too. Might as well put 81-year-old Tom Osborne in there as well.

Haven't you heard? College football is hiring -- specifically old guys. Just when you thought millenials were taking over the Earth, there is an apparent trend toward hiring, shall we say, "experienced" coaches.

That trend might as well officially be a hiring practice now that 67-year-old Mack Brown has returned to North Carolina. We now know there is nothing wrong with a grandfather of six getting back into the big time.

Not when Les Miles just joined Kansas at age 65. That put him in the same club with 79-year-old Bill Snyder down the road at Kansas State. Don't forget 74-year-old Frank Solich at Ohio.

At this rate, don't be surprised if land lines and Pong make a comeback. These are college football's cutting edge, if you believe the edge is a little pudgy around the middle and goes to bed after "Wheel of Fortune."

For some reason, retreads are in. The game has been tilting young for so many years, Gerber might as well be a sponsor. P.J. Fleck was the game's youngest coach when he was going undefeated at Western Michigan. Toledo's Jason Candle, 39, is showing up on the candidate list for seemingly every opening.

Kent State's Sean Lewis, 32, began the season as the game's youngest coach. Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, also 32, is revolutionizing the NFL.

Now? Consider that Bear Bryant retired at age 68 in 1983 after 43 years in the game and 323 wins. Brown is restarting his career at 67.

By getting back into the game, Brown will become only the ninth coach to be active while a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. He is only the second FBS coach to return to coaching after his induction. (Nevada's Chris Ault is the other.)

Beamer, 72, will join Brown in this year's hall of fame class. He retired in 2015. As a member of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, his impact on the game remains significant.

Osborne was inducted into the hall in 1999. Spurrier is one of four people to be inducted into the hall as a player and coach. Like Brown, he's not done yet. At age 73, Spurrier was the first head coach signed by the new Alliance of American Football that debuts in February.

So what's going on with the old guys? It was laughable to some when Herm Edwards, 64, took over at Arizona State. However, in his first head coaching gig in 11 years, Herm has led the Sun Devils (7-5) to a second-place finish in the Pac-12 South. At one point earlier this month, Arizona State controlled its own destiny to get to the Pac-12 Championship Game.

"Experience does count," said Ray Anderson, the Arizona State athletic director who hired Edwards. "You don't forget how to coach as Herm reminded some people, not based on somebody's notion on what is an appropriate age. Folks like Mack Brown and Herman, just because they're over 60 haven't forgotten how to coach or put together an organization."

There are fewer surprises hiring experience. Veteran coaches know exactly what they want/need. You can bet Brown and Miles had a staff put together in their minds before they were hired.

The money means less to the veterans because they've made enough of it. The job is more about the essence of coaching. Even after earning millions of dollars and winning championships, it's still about being at practice each day.

"You really miss the players You miss the relationships with players," Brown said. "… You miss having a piece of their lives."

Kansas is one of the worst programs in the country. It didn't matter to Miles. He just wanted to coach ball again.

"You can't get that thirst satisfied unless it's coaching," Miles told me.

For Brown, North Carolina was that old girlfriend who still looks good after all these years. That was a collective welcome-back embrace you witnessed at the press conference. He shouldn't have needed to interview at UNC where he won 69 games in 10 seasons. He went from there to average almost 10 wins a season at Texas, leading the Longhorns to two national championship games, winning one.

At the height of his Texas stay, he was the perfect CEO coach. Brown had the rare combination of smarts and personality who could charm media, administration and boosters.

The surprise is that the UNC "search" went so fast. In this millennial climate, Brown would seem to be a fallback option. Instead, he was No. 1 on AD Bubba Cunningham's list.

Cunningham was telling folks up until recently that he was going to keep Larry Fedora. That would have saved him the $12 million buyout. But with the ACC Network about ready to come online, heck, that's pocket change in the ACC. Apparently things changed when the Tar Heels lost the rivalry game to NC State. The game ended with an ugly fight.

Along comes Mack with that smile, that charm and an ability to make North Carolina relevant again. Three times in first go-round with the Tar Heels, he won 10 games. Three years ago, North Carolina under Fedora played for the ACC title.

It's certainly not the coach who needs a reboot. Three years short of 70, Mack Brown is already reborn.

"The folks who are all aflutter because of age don't understand the nuances of coaching … which is recruiting, training players and put a culture of folks around them, that isn't dictated by age," Anderson said.