Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy cleared to return after shooting; recovery timeline remains uncertain

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy has been cleared medically to return to the field following an offseason shooting at a Mississippi concert that left him hospitalized and led to emergency surgery. The Power Four's top returning rusher after registering 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Tigers last season, Hardy is one of the SEC's most important players and imperative to his team's success ahead of Eli Drinkwitz's 2026 campaign.

Drinkwitz said Hardy was in the team facility over the weekend working on his rehabilitation, while one of the team's nutritionists watched his son. Drinkwitz revealed that the bullet that entered Hardy's body struck a bone, and that has been the most complicated part of his recovery.

"We anticipate he will make a recovery, but what that recovery will look like after having a bullet strike you is still to be determined," Drinkwitz said Monday at SEC Media Days. "We do not know exactly what the return to play progression is because there's not a lot of literature to that on this.

"We do anticipate this return to play protocol could take anywhere from 5-8 weeks, and at the end of the eight weeks, we still don't know what the recovery will be -- is he the same Ahmad Hardy as he was last year? My anticipation and what I've seen and the way he's attacked his rehab, he's going to be a better Ahmad Hardy than he was before."

Hardy was released from the hospital days after the shooting in May and returned to Columbia to begin his rehab.

"I think there's a youthfulness feel of invincibility for all of these guys right now from 18 to 22 (years) old, and they're empowered more now than they've ever been before, whether that's financially or influence," Drinkwitz said. "I think for Ahmad, there was that moment there where he realized he was mortal, and there could be really bad outcomes if you don't make the right decisions consistently.

"It was an unfortunate accident, incident and it wasn't something he had any intention, nobody did -- when you go to a concert, you don't expect to be a victim of a random act of violence, especially gun violence. But I've been very, very proud of the way he has approached his recovery. This was a great opportunity for Ahmad to learn and for our student-athletes to learn. Also a great reminder there's no place for gun violence in this world and that we need to do a better job of policing gun violence."

A Mississippi native, Hardy turned his lone FBS scholarship offer into a breakout freshman season at Louisiana-Monroe before transferring to Missouri and becoming one of the nation's top players in the backfield.

Assuming he's back to full strength, the Tigers will lean heavily on one of the SEC's most productive offensive weapons after a sensational 2025 campaign that saw Hardy lead the conference in rushing and emerge as a Doak Walker Award finalist.

In a transition year offensively at Missouri, the Tigers will have new starters at quarterback and two wide receiver spots from the portal, along with a couple of newcomers up front. Jamal Roberts will be a featured option at running back alongside Hardy in his return.