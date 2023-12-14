Former Oregon State quarterback Aidan Chiles will transfer to Michigan State, he announced Thursday. The No. 1 quarterback and No. 2 overall player in the 247Sports transfer rankings will join former coach Jonathan Smith in East Lansing, Michigan.

Chiles threw for 309 yards, rushed for 79 and scored seven total touchdowns while serving as the primary backup to DJ Uiagalelei in 2023. He played in nine of Oregon State's 11 games and was inserted into the lineup with the first team multiple times as Smith looked to get his future starter meaningful game reps.

Smith had been in search of a new starting quarterback since he was hired by Michigan State on Nov. 25. Starter Katin Houser, primary backup Noah Kim and freshman Sam Leavitt have all entered the transfer portal during the current window. The combination of available playing time and Smith's familiarty with Chiles makes it highly likely he will be taking the snaps when Michigan State hits the field against Florida Atlantic to open the 2024 season.

Greg Biggins, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this high school scouting report on the newest member of the Spartans.

"Chiles is a true dual-threat quarterback who has made big strides in his game over the last year. After breaking his wrist halfway through his junior season, Chiles put up big numbers as a senior and can stress a defense with his arm and his legs. He has an easy delivery and the ball jumps out of his hand. He's elusive in the pocket, runs well and is very capable of picking up chunks of yards on zone reads or escaping pressure and taking off. He has worked hard on his mechanics and his release is tighter and he's able to get the ball off from different arm angles. The game is slowing down for him and you can see he's processing faster and able to find secondary receivers. He's a natural leader and will be a future captain at the next level and as his game will only progress as he takes more game reps."

Chiles is a 6-foot-4, 200-pound native of Downey, California. He was the No. 7 quarterback and No. 58 overall prospect in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports.