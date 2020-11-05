Saturday's Air Force at Army football game has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Air Force, the program announced on Thursday. The schools are working to reschedule the game if possible.

"We are disappointed to postpone this game, but the health and safety of our cadets, staff and the community continues to be our No. 1 priority," Air Force athletic director Nathan Pine said in a statement. "Due to the upward trends in our COVID numbers across the campus, we have paused all intercollegiate team activities."

The postponement of this game calls the status of this year's battle for the Commander-in-Chief trophy into question. Air Force could have captured the trophy with a win Saturday, while Army would have needed a win over the Falcons and a victory over Navy in December to win the trophy, which goes annually to the victor in the round-robin meetings between the three service academies. Air Force beat Navy 40-7 earlier in the season.

Saturday's canceled game was shaping to be a good one as the 6-1 Black Knights entered looking to avenge last season's 17-13 loss to Air Force that came down to the final minute. Air Force has lost two straight since its convincing win over Navy to begin the season. But the option-oriented Falcons were preparing to face another option attack in Army in what was projected to be a defensive struggle between two teams that throw the ball fewer than 20 combined times per game on average.



