Air Force defensive back comes out as first openly-gay athlete at a service academy

Bradley Kim announced the news to the world via his Instagram page

Bradley Kim is a defensive back for the Air Force Falcons, and on Friday he became the first athlete at a service academy to publicly announce to the world that he is gay. Kim shared the news with OutSports as well as through his Instagram page after revealing everything his teammates.

"I did not think this day would ever come, but I've finally reached the point where I am comfortable and confident enough with myself to say that I am gay," Kim said on Instagram.

"I hope that I can serve as an example to those who are allowing their fear of acceptance to change who they are. I almost gave up my dream of playing Division I football for fear of not being accepted by everyone, but today I am happy to say that I am a cadet at the Air Force Academy playing the sport I love with amazing people standing behind me and supporting me."

Kim was a three-sport athlete in high school, also playing basketball and running track. His older brother, Mitchell, played soccer at Air Force as well.

Jeremiah 29:11🙏🏽 God made me this way for a reason. I did not think this day would ever come, but I’ve finally reached the point where I am comfortable and confident enough with myself to say that I am gay. It’s been a long road to get to this point and I definitely would not be here without the love and support of my amazing family, teammates and coaches here at the academy, and my equally amazing friends. I feel blessed to have such receptive and understanding people in my life. I hope that I can serve as an example to those who are allowing their fear of acceptance to change who they are. I almost gave up my dream of playing division 1 football for fear of not being accepted by everyone, but today I am happy to say that I am a cadet at the Air Force Academy playing the sport I love with amazing people standing behind me and supporting me. If anyone feels like they don’t have a voice or feel like they are alone, just know there are plenty of people out there like you and me, and more that are willing to talk to you about it. God bless all and thank you to everyone who has made me feel comfortable to live my most genuine life.🙏🏽 Twitter/Instagram: @bradleykkim Bkkim04@hotmail.com

A post shared by Brad (@bradleykkim) on

CBS Sports Writer

Tom Fornelli has been a college football writer at CBS Sports since 2010. During his time at CBS, Tom has proven time and again that he hates your favorite team and thinks your rival is a paragon of football... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES