Air Force defensive back comes out as first openly-gay athlete at a service academy

Bradley Kim is a defensive back for the Air Force Falcons, and on Friday he became the first athlete at a service academy to publicly announce to the world that he is gay. Kim shared the news with OutSports as well as through his Instagram page after revealing everything his teammates.

"I did not think this day would ever come, but I've finally reached the point where I am comfortable and confident enough with myself to say that I am gay," Kim said on Instagram.

"I hope that I can serve as an example to those who are allowing their fear of acceptance to change who they are. I almost gave up my dream of playing Division I football for fear of not being accepted by everyone, but today I am happy to say that I am a cadet at the Air Force Academy playing the sport I love with amazing people standing behind me and supporting me."

Kim was a three-sport athlete in high school, also playing basketball and running track. His older brother, Mitchell, played soccer at Air Force as well.