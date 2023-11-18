Who's Playing

UNLV Rebels @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: UNLV 8-2, Air Force 8-2

Who's Playing

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Ticket Cost: $15.90

What to Know

UNLV is 0-4 against Air Force since October of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Falcon Stadium. UNLV will be strutting in after a win while Air Force will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UNLV stacked a fourth blowout onto their ever-increasing hoard last Friday. Everything went their way against Wyoming as UNLV made off with a 34-14 win. The oddsmakers were on UNLV's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Jayden Maiava was the offensive standout of the match as he rushed for 40 yards and two touchdowns, and also threw for 232 yards and a touchdown. Ricky White also helped out with an impressive 144 receiving yards.

After a sunny season, Air Force has been experiencing darker times in their latest games. The matchup between Air Force and Hawaii wasn't particularly close, with Air Force falling 27-13.

Air Force's defeat came about despite a quality game from Dylan Carson, who rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown.

UNLV pushed their record up to 8-2 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Air Force, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 8-2.

UNLV is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Saturday's match might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Rebels have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 197.2 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Falcons (currently ranked second in rushing yards per game) struggle in that department as they've been even better at 275.9 per game. It's looking like Saturday's match might have some serious battles in the trenches. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

Air Force is a 3-point favorite against UNLV, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 47 points.

Series History

Air Force has won all of the games they've played against UNLV in the last 6 years.

Oct 15, 2022 - Air Force 42 vs. UNLV 7

Nov 26, 2021 - Air Force 48 vs. UNLV 14

Oct 19, 2018 - Air Force 41 vs. UNLV 35

Oct 14, 2017 - Air Force 34 vs. UNLV 30

Injury Report for Air Force

Dane Kinamon: questionable (Undisclosed)

Zac Larrier: out (Undisclosed)

Emmanuel Michel: questionable (Undisclosed)

Jared Roznos: questionable (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for UNLV