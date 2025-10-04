The race for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy is on as the Navy Midshipmen (4-0) host the Air Force Falcons in Week 6 college football action on Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. The visiting Falcons haven't won a game since Week 1 and are hoping to regain dominance over the Shipmen after their four-game winning streak in the head-to-head matchup was snapped last season. Navy defeated Air Force 34-7 last October and should be confident heading into Saturday's game with a perfect record in 2025.

Kickoff from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium is set for noon ET. The Midshipmen are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Air Force vs. Navy odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 51.5.

Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Air Force vs. Navy in Week 6:

Air Force vs. Navy spread Navy -12.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Air Force vs. Navy over/under 51.5 points Air Force vs. Navy money line Navy -529, Air Force +395

Why Air Force can cover

The Falcons' Achilles heel this season has been their defense, which is allowing 38.8 points per game, but their offense could help keep Saturday's game in Annapolis close. Sophomore quarterback Liam Szarka has thrown for 638 yards over four games and is coming off of a three-touchdown outing against Hawaii. He has the opportunity to propel Air Force downfield against a Navy pass rush that is allowing 212.8 yards per game, and potentially keep the Shipmen from building too big of a lead.

Why Navy can cover

Navy quarterback Blake Horvath is on pace to have another huge season under center, and he will no doubt want to rebound after averaged 13.2 yards per pass against Rice and didn't have a passing touchdown. The senior has led every aspect of Navy's offense, contributing 355 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground heading into Week 6. He threw for 134 yards and added 19 carries and two rushing TDs against the Falcons last season, and he is expected to have no problem exploiting the Air Force defense on Saturday.

How to make Air Force vs. Navy State picks

For Air Force vs. Navy in Week 6, the model is leaning over the total, and also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations.

Who wins Navy vs. Air Force, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Navy vs. Air Force spread you need to jump, all from the model that is a combined 37-24 on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.