The Air Force Academy announced that offensive lineman and Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown died Monday after "suffering a medical emergency while on his way to class," according to a statement. "Academy first responders were immediately called and attempted life-saving measures which were ultimately unsuccessful."

Brown, a Lake Charles, LA native, was 21 years old.

Falcons coach Troy Calhoun released a statement as well:

"Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate. He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter's incredible soul and his family."

According to the release, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are investigating, which is standard protocol for any military member and/or on-base death.

Brown was pursuing a major in management and a minor in French. He appeared in two games for the Falcons in 2022.