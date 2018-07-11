Air Force still hasn't publicly named a defensive coordinator for 2018 season

Week 1 of the 2018 college football season is less than two months away. Preseason camp is about a month off. And yet, Air Force still doesn't have a defensive coordinator -- at least publicly.

The Falcons haven't named a successor for Steve Russ, who left in January to become the linebackers coach for the Carolina Panthers. The timing of Russ' departure was typical, as it fell in a window between the end of the season and the start of National Signing Day. That it's taken this long for Air Force to name a new defensive coordinator is more unorthodox.

What's more is that Falcons coach Troy Calhoun doubled down on not having a DC during a Tuesday panel featuring Colorado's in-state college football coaches.

"I don't know if it's necessarily a delay," Calhoun said via the Colorado Springs Gazette. "I've yet to see a law or an edict that says that you must.

"We'll see as we head down the road here. I think the key is I want to make sure fundamentally we are much, much better in terms of open-field tackling, getting off blocks and the clarity of what we're doing defensively with our scheme."

That, of course, is a non-answer if there ever was one.

But, if anything, it sounds like Air Force will proceed with a collaborative effort instead of naming someone to a DC (or co-DC) title.

"I know [that] is what everyone says you have to do, but they know the scheme we're going to use. Inevitably, everyone on the staff collaborates on play calls," Calhoun added according to ESPN.

Maybe that works, or maybe Calhoun names a coordinator before the year starts. In his defense, sometimes these coordinator titles are nothing more than name only. Maybe there's something contractually going on behind the scenes that can't be made public yet. There can be a bevy of reasons for this ambiguity.

But coordinators are also points of contact with assumed responsibilities. Let's say hypothetically Air Force's collaborative defensive coaching effort allows Week 2 opponent FAU to hang a 50 burger on them. Who would answer for that?

Hint: It would be Calhoun.