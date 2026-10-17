Week 7 of the college football season is underway and CBS Sports Network has a full schedule of action Saturday. The slate begins in West Point where Army hosts FAU at 12 p.m. ET in a critical game in the American Athletic Conference. The second game takes us out west for a clash of Mountain West contenders as UNLV makes the trek out to Colorado Springs to face Air Force.

The evening slate begins with Nevada traveling to the Fargodome to face North Dakota State (7 p.m.), followed by a nightcap in San Diego, where Fresno State comes in as road favorites against San Diego State (10:30 p.m.) in Pac-12 play.

CBS Sports Network will carry all seven games, with full viewing info, betting lines and key storylines to follow as Week 7 unfolds.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

FAU at Army

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Army -2.5

The first game of Saturday's quadruple-header is a key game in the American Conference. FAU, which is 4-1 with its lone loss coming at Florida to open the year, comes in with plenty of confidence as they get set to face an Army team that's 3-2 (but already 2-1 in conference play). Army pulled out a hard-fought win on Saturday against Tulane and will look to defend home field again, but FAU will be a stiff test that should be well-schooled in the option after a 38-30 win over Navy earlier in the season.

UNLV at Air Force

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Falcon Stadium -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Air Force -1.5

Fresh off a win over North Dakota State at home, UNLV faces another top Mountain West contender this week as the Rebels travel to Colorado to take on Air Force. After a sluggish start, UNLV has looked the part of one of the Group of 6's top teams as the season's worn on, and Dan Mullen's crew still has the dream of a conference title and possible Playoff berth in their sights. To get there, they'll need to run the tables and after passing a stiff test in Week 6, they get another in the form of a Falcons team that's been rolling. Air Force picked up a comfortable win at NIU this week in their first game with Kemper Hodges taking over at quarterback, but did so without completing a pass. The running game is always the focus for the Falcons, but against a UNLV defense that held NDSU to seven points last week, they may need to find some passing success to take down the Rebels.

Nevada at North Dakota State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome -- Fargo, North Dakota

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: North Dakota State -15.5

The Bison suffered their first loss as an FBS program last Saturday at UNLV and will return to the Fargodome looking to bounce back in a big way. They'll welcome in a Nevada team that got back in the win column last week against UTEP, but will face a big step up in competition with the Bison. The Wolf Pack will have their hands full with a North Dakota State defense that is second in the nation in scoring, allowing just 10.3 points per game -- and only gave up 13 in their loss last week.

Fresno State at San Diego State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Fresno State -6.5

The Bulldogs gave Boise State a real challenge last week, only to fall short by a touchdown, and now must refocus before a trip down the California coast to face longtime rivals San Diego State -- now in a Pac-12 conference tilt. The Aztecs, meanwhile, are licking their wounds after getting 66 points hung on them by Oregon State, but at 1-1 in conference play, they can still play a factor in the Pac-12 if they can refocus and pick up an upset at home over a quality Fresno State squad.