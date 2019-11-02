Air Force vs. Army: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Air Force vs. Army West Point football game
Who's Playing
Air Force (home) vs. Army (away)
Current Records: Air Force 6-2; Army 3-5
What to Know
Air Force lost both of their matches to Army last season, on scores of 21 to nothing and 17-14, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Air Force has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Army at Falcon Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Falcons are cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Army is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.
Air Force ran circles around Utah State last week, and the extra yardage (472 yards vs. 123 yards) paid off. Air Force blew past Utah State 31-7. Air Force's success was spearheaded by the efforts of FB Timothy Jackson, who rushed for 148 yards and one TD on 25 carries, and RB Kadin Remsberg, who rushed for 92 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored the Black Knights, but luck did not. The Black Knights didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 34-29 to San Jose State. Army's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Christian Anderson, who rushed for 87 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.
Air Force's victory lifted them to 6-2 while Army's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Falcons rank second in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 31 on the season. Less enviably, the Black Knights are second worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 75.4 on average. So the Army squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $41.00
Odds
The Falcons are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Black Knights.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Falcons, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 14.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Air Force and Army both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 03, 2018 - Army 17 vs. Air Force 14
- Nov 04, 2017 - Army 21 vs. Air Force 0
- Nov 05, 2016 - Air Force 31 vs. Army 12
- Nov 07, 2015 - Air Force 20 vs. Army 3
