The Air Force Falcons attempt to avoid a third straight loss in the all-time series when they take on the Army Black Knights in the 2022 Commanders' Classic on Saturday. Air Force (5-3) owns a 37-18-1 record against Army (3-4) but has lost four of the last five meetings and each of the past two, including a 21-14 overtime setback last season. With a victory, the Falcons will clinch their 21st Commander-in-Chief's Trophy and first since 2016. The Black Knights, who are seeking their third straight overall win, won the award in 2020 and retained it as a result of a three-way tie in last year's series.

Kickoff at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Tex. is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. The Falcons are 7-point favorites in the latest Air Force vs. Army odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 40.5.

Air Force vs. Army spread: Falcons -7

Air Force vs. Army over/under: 40.5 points

Air Force vs. Army money line: Falcons -285, Black Knights +228

AF: The Falcons are 20-7 against the spread in their last 27 non-conference games

ARMY: The Black Knights are 2-7 ATS in their last nine overall contests

Why Air Force can cover



It's no secret that the Falcons have been the best rushing team in the nation since the beginning of the 2020 season, as they are on their way to winning their third consecutive NCAA rushing title. They lead the country with an average of 336.8 yards on the ground and have gained over 400 in four of their eight contests, including a season opener against Northern Iowa in which they posted the highest total of any FBS team this year (582). Air Force will be eager to regain its form after recording its second-lowest amount of rushing yards in 2022 (175) in a 19-14 loss to Boise State on Oct. 22.

Brad Roberts gained 90 of those 175 yards, giving him 943 on the season to rank 12th in the country. The senior running back, who has reached triple digits in six of the Falcons' eight games this year, is ninth nationally with an average of 117.9 yards per contest. Junior John Lee Eldridge III has eclipsed the 100-yard mark three times en route to 574 yards on 65 carries this campaign after rushing only three times for 21 yards in 2021.

Why Army can cover

The Black Knights are no slouch on the ground as they are just behind Air Force nationally with an average of 334.6 rushing yards. They have gained at least 440 yards on three occasions this season after registering 441 against UL Monroe last time out. Four different players eclipsed the 50-yard mark in the victory while a fifth fell one yard shy.

Three members of the Black Knights have run for over 300 yards this season -- including quarterback Tyhier Tyler, who has gained 316 and leads the team with six rushing touchdowns. Fellow senior signal-caller Jemel Jones has amassed 209 yards and five TDs on the ground while starting each of Army's last two contests. Tyler and Jones both have run for three touchdowns in a game this season, becoming the first pair of Black Knights QBs to accomplish the feat in the same campaign since at least 2000.

