The Air Force Falcons look to clinch their 21st Commander-in-Chief's Trophy when they square off against the Army Black Knights in the 2022 Commanders' Classic on Saturday. Air Force (5-3) put itself in position to capture the award for the first time since 2016 with a 13-10 victory against Navy on Oct. 1. Army (3-4) won its ninth trophy overall and third in four years in 2020 and retained it by virtue of a three-way tie in last year's series. Both teams have been idle since Oct. 22, when the Black Knights routed UL Monroe 48-24 and the Falcons dropped a 19-14 decision to Boise State.

Kickoff at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Tex. is set for 11:30 a.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Falcons are 7-point favorites in the latest Air Force vs. Army odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 40.5.

Air Force vs. Army spread: Falcons -7

Air Force vs. Army over/under: 40.5 points

Air Force vs. Army money line: Falcons -285, Black Knights +228

AF: The Falcons are 20-7 against the spread in their last 27 non-conference games

ARMY: The Black Knights are 2-7 ATS in their last nine overall contests

Why Air Force can cover



The Falcons' ground attack continues to be the best in the nation, leading all teams with an average of 336.8 yards per contest. Air Force is seeking its third consecutive NCAA rushing title with a running game that has increased its output from 305.7 yards in 2020 and 327.7 last year. The team has amassed more than 400 rushing yards four times this season while Brad Roberts has reached triple digits in six of the Falcons' eight contests.

Roberts is 12th in the country with 943 rushing yards and ninth with an average of 117.9 per game. The senior fullback, who is tied for third nationally with 13 rushing touchdowns, has eclipsed the 100-yard mark a school-record 15 times in 25 career contests. Roberts is looking to become just the fifth player in program history to post two 1,000-yard seasons after recording 1,356 last year.

Why Army can cover

The Black Knights are no slouch on the ground as they are just behind Air Force nationally with an average of 334.6 rushing yards. They have gained at least 440 yards on three occasions this season after registering 441 against UL Monroe last time out. Four different players eclipsed the 50-yard mark in the victory while a fifth fell one yard shy.

Three members of the Black Knights have run for over 300 yards this season -- including quarterback Tyhier Tyler, who has gained 316 and leads the team with six rushing touchdowns. Fellow senior signal-caller Jemel Jones has amassed 209 yards and five TDs on the ground while starting each of Army's last two contests. Tyler and Jones both have run for three touchdowns in a game this season, becoming the first pair of Black Knights QBs to accomplish the feat in the same campaign since at least 2000.

