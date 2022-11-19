Who's Playing

Colorado State @ Air Force

Current Records: Colorado State 2-8; Air Force 7-3

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons will be playing 60 minutes Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The Falcons and the Colorado State Rams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET at Falcon Stadium. Air Force has a defense that allows only 14.4 points per game, so Colorado State's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Last week, Air Force turned the game against the New Mexico Lobos into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 470 yards to 173. Air Force blew past New Mexico 35-3. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Air Force had established a 28-3 advantage. QB Haaziq Daniels had a stellar game for the Falcons as he passed for one TD and 42 yards on two attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 113 yards. Daniels put himself on the highlight reel with a 65-yard TD scramble in the first quarter. Daniels' sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Air Force's defense was a presence as well, as it got past New Mexico's offensive line to sack QB Justin Holaday five times for a total loss of 21 yards. It was a group effort with six guys contributing.

Meanwhile, Colorado State had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it last week as the squad lost 14-13 to the Wyoming Cowboys. QB Clay Millen had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception.

Air Force won their first match against the Rams 38-21 last season, but Colorado State managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado

Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Falcons are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Air Force have won three out of their last six games against Colorado State.