Who's Playing

Colorado State @ Air Force

Current Records: Colorado State 2-8; Air Force 7-3

What to Know

Get ready for a Mountain West battle as the Air Force Falcons and the Colorado State Rams will face off at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Falcon Stadium. Air Force has a defense that allows only 14.4 points per game, so Colorado State's offense will have their work cut out for them.

When you finish with 297 more yards than your opponent like the Falcons did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They blew past the New Mexico Lobos 35-3. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Air Force had established a 28-3 advantage. QB Haaziq Daniels continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, passing for one TD and 42 yards on two attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 113 yards. Daniels put himself on the highlight reel with a 65-yard TD scramble in the first quarter. Daniels' sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Air Force's defense was a presence as well, as it got past New Mexico's offensive line to sack QB Justin Holaday five times for a total loss of 21 yards. It was a group effort with six guys contributing.

Meanwhile, the Rams and the Wyoming Cowboys were almost perfectly matched up last week, but Colorado State suffered an agonizing 14-13 defeat. QB Clay Millen wasn't much of a difference maker for Colorado State; Millen threw one interception.

Air Force is the favorite in this one, with an expected 22-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

Air Force won their first match against Colorado State 38-21 last season, but Colorado State managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado

Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado TV: Fox Sports 2

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Falcons are a big 22-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Air Force have won three out of their last six games against Colorado State.