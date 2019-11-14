Air Force vs. Colorado State odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for a Mountain West battle as the Air Force Falcons and the Colorado State Rams will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Canvas Stadium. Colorado State is 4-5 overall and 2-2 at home, while Air Force is 7-2 overall and 2-2 on the road. Air Force has won four consecutive games. Colorado State has won three in a row. The Falcons are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Colorado State vs. Air Force odds, while the over-under is set at 61.5. Before entering any Air Force vs. Colorado State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Colorado State soared to a comfortable 37-17 win over UNLV last Saturday. Anthony Hawkins set the tone immediately with a 99-yard touchdown return on the opening kickoff. The Rams went into halftime with a 24-0 lead. Christian Hunter, Marcus McElroy and Jaylen Thomas all ran for scores.

Warren Jackson caught six passes for 133 yards as he set a team record for most receiving yards in a four-game span with 657.

Meanwhile, Air Force didn't have too much breathing room against Army, but still walked away with a 17-13 victory. The Falcons survived a late threat from Army by holding the Black Knights out of the end zone on the final series of the game after they drove to the 7-yard line. It was the 10th win in 13 games vs. Army for head coach Troy Calhoun.

Timothy Jackson looked sharp as he rushed for 155 yards and one TD on 20 carries. He became the first fullback in Air Force history to register four consecutive 100-yard rushing games. His 40-yard run in the third quarter was one of the highlights of the Falcons victory. Air Force leads the Mountain West in rushing yards per game with 323.1 and rushing touchdowns with 33.

