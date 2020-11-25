The Air Force Falcons will look to continue their dominance over the Colorado State Rams when they meet in Mountain West Conference action on Thursday. Air Force (2-2) has won 12 of the last 14 meetings with Colorado State (1-2), including the last eight played on its home field. The Rams will be back in action after having last week's game cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Falcons are coming off a 28-0 home win over New Mexico last Friday.

Kickoff from Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., is set for 2 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Air Force leads the nation in rushing at 336.5 yards per game, while Colorado State is 101st at 125.0. The Falcons are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Air Force vs. Colorado State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 55. Before making any Colorado State vs. Air Force picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Colorado State vs. Air Force spread: Air Force -5.5

Colorado State vs. Air Force over-under: 55 points

Colorado State vs. Air Force money line: Colorado State +180, Air Force -220

CSU: WR Dante Wright surpassed 100 receiving yards for the second consecutive week and fourth time in his career in the loss to Boise State

AF: With its 28-0 win over New Mexico, Air Force posted its first conference shutout since 2011

Why Air Force can cover



Sophomore fullback Brad Roberts is coming off a career game in the win over the Lobos. Roberts recorded career highs in carries (28), yards (177) and touchdowns (3). For the season, Roberts has played in just two games and carried 38 times for a team-high 280 yards (7.4 average) and four touchdowns. He rushed for 103 yards in the season opener against Navy.

Also leading the Falcons is sophomore quarterback Haaziq Daniels, who is the team's top passer and second-leading rusher. He has completed 17 of 31 passes for 199 yards and one touchdown with a rating of 119.4. He has carried 38 times for 189 yards and two TDs. Against New Mexico, Daniels completed four of five passes for 66 yards, while carrying 12 times for 55 yards and a score.

Why Colorado State can cover

The Rams have a number of offensive weapons, including junior tight end Trey McBride, who leads the team in receptions with 17 for 268 yards and four TDs. His best game was in the season opener at Fresno State, when he caught eight passes for 130 yards and a score. He also had two TD receptions against Wyoming on Nov. 5.

The Rams' leading rusher is redshirt sophomore running back A'Jon Vivens, who has 34 carries for 164 yards and one touchdown. Against Boise State last week, he had a career-best 76 yards on 12 carries. A week earlier, he had 14 carries vs. Wyoming for 62 yards, including a long of 30.

