Air Force vs. Fresno State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Air Force vs. Fresno State football game
Who's Playing
Air Force (home) vs. Fresno State (away)
Current Records: Air Force 3-2-0; Fresno State 2-2-0
What to Know
Fresno State has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. A Mountain West battle is on tap between Fresno State and Air Force at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Falcon Stadium. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while Air Force will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Bulldogs and New Mexico State couldn't quite live up to the 62.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Fresno State walked away with a 30-17 victory. Among those leading the charge for them was WR Jalen Cropper, who rushed for 118 yards and one touchdown on five carries. Cropper put himself on the highlight reel with a 79-yard TD scramble in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, Air Force was the 35-7 winner over Navy when they last met October of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. It was a hard-fought game, but Air Force had to settle for a 34-25 defeat against Navy.
The Bulldogs are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Bulldogs against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
When the teams last met three seasons ago, the Bulldogs came up short against the Falcons, falling 31-21. Can the Bulldogs avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Falcons are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs.
Over/Under: 51
Series History
Air Force have won both of the games they've played against Fresno State in the last five years.
- Oct 28, 2016 - Air Force 31 vs. Fresno State 21
- Oct 24, 2015 - Air Force 42 vs. Fresno State 14
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
CSU vs. New Mexico odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Colorado State vs. New Mexico on Friday 10,000...
-
Dabo goes off on Lawrence rumor
With rumors swirling around Lawrence, Swinney came to the defense of his star quarterback this...
-
Six Pack: Roll with favorites in Week 7
The Process is starting to find its footing after a ragged start to the season
-
Burrow answering LSU's offensive prayers
Burrow is the right quarterback for the right time at LSU, and he's doing wonders for the Tigers
-
Oregon vs. Colorado odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Colorado vs. Oregon game 10,000 times.
-
Syracuse vs. NC State odds, sims, picks
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Syracuse vs. NC State on Thursday 10,000 times.
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game