Air Force vs. Fresno State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

Air Force (home) vs. Fresno State (away)

Current Records: Air Force 3-2-0; Fresno State 2-2-0

What to Know

Fresno State has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. A Mountain West battle is on tap between Fresno State and Air Force at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Falcon Stadium. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while Air Force will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Bulldogs and New Mexico State couldn't quite live up to the 62.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Fresno State walked away with a 30-17 victory. Among those leading the charge for them was WR Jalen Cropper, who rushed for 118 yards and one touchdown on five carries. Cropper put himself on the highlight reel with a 79-yard TD scramble in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Air Force was the 35-7 winner over Navy when they last met October of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. It was a hard-fought game, but Air Force had to settle for a 34-25 defeat against Navy.

The Bulldogs are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Bulldogs against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

When the teams last met three seasons ago, the Bulldogs came up short against the Falcons, falling 31-21. Can the Bulldogs avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado

Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Falcons are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs.

Over/Under: 51

Series History

Air Force have won both of the games they've played against Fresno State in the last five years.