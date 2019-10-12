Air Force vs. Fresno State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Air Force (home) vs. Fresno State (away)

Current Records: Air Force 3-2-0; Fresno State 2-2-0

What to Know

Fresno State has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Fresno State and Air Force will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Falcon Stadium. The Bulldogs lost both of their matches to Air Force last season, on scores of 42-14 and 31-21, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

The Bulldogs and New Mexico State couldn't quite live up to the 62.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Fresno State was able to grind out a solid win over New Mexico State two weeks ago, winning 30-17. Fresno State's WR Jalen Cropper was one of the most active players for the team as he rushed for 118 yards and one TD on five carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Cropper's 79-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Air Force was the 35-7 winner over Navy when they last met October of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. It was a hard-fought contest, but the Falcons had to settle for a 34-25 defeat against Navy.

The Bulldogs are expected to lose this next one by 3. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Fresno State's victory lifted them to 2-2 while Air Force's loss dropped them down to 3-2. We'll see if the Bulldogs can repeat their recent success or if the Falcons bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado

Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Falcons are a 3-point favorite against the Bulldogs.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Air Force have won both of the games they've played against Fresno State in the last five years.

Oct 28, 2016 - Air Force 31 vs. Fresno State 21

Oct 24, 2015 - Air Force 42 vs. Fresno State 14

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 64 degrees.