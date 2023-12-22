The 2023 Armed Forces Bowl features the James Madison Dukes (11-1) battling the Air Force Falcons (8-4) on Saturday. The Dukes bounced back in the season finale after picking up their first loss. In Week 13, James Madison blew out Coastal Carolina 56-14. Meanwhile, Air Force ended the year on a four-game losing streak. On Nov. 24, Boise State defeated the Falcons 27-19.

Kickoff from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Dukes are 1-point favorites in the latest James Madison vs. Air Force odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 40.5. Before making any Air Force vs. James Madison picks, be sure to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

James Madison vs. Air Force spread: Dukes -1

James Madison vs. Air Force over/under: 40.5 points

James Madison vs. Air Force money line: Dukes -125, Falcons +105

JMU: James Madison is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games

AFA: Air Force is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

Why James Madison can cover

The Dukes were one of the top offenses in the Sun Belt Conference this season. James Madison was second in the conference in scoring (35.2) and passing offense (287.1), while ranking third in total offense (430.3). Senior receiver Reggie Brown uses his speed and ball-tracking skills to reel in chunk plays. The Florida native has snagged 51 receptions for 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns.

On Nov. 11 against Connecticut, Brown exploded for nine catches with a season-high 202 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore running back Kaelon Black was one of the main ball carriers for this squad. Black uses his power to drive back defenders and gain positive yards. The Virginia native logged 131 rushes for 594 yards and one score. See which team to pick here.

Why Air Force can cover

The Falcons love to get the ground game going and dominate opponents up front. This group led the Mountain West in rushing yards per game (275.8) with 33 total touchdowns. Air Force has five players with at least 420 rushing yards on the season. Senior fullback Emmanuel Michel bullies his way through contact. Michel leads the team in carries (169), rushing yards (747), and rushing touchdowns (9).

On Oct. 28 versus Colorado State, the Georgia native had 20 rushes for 130 yards and one touchdown. Senior quarterback Zac Larrier, who could return from an injury for this matchup, is another contributor in the backfield. He logged 133 carries for 579 yards and five touchdowns. The Ohio native has gone over 45 rushing yards in six games thus far. See which team to pick here.

