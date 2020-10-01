Who's Playing
No. 23 Navy @ Air Force
What to Know
The Air Force Falcons will face off against the Navy Midshipmen at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Falcon Stadium. After an 11-2 record last year and a win in the Cheez-It Bowl, Air Force is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. Navy was 11-2 last season and is coming off of a 27-24 victory against the Tulane Green Wave last week.
A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Falcons were second best in the nation in rushing yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 298.5 on average. Navy displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked first in the nation in rushing touchdowns, closing the year with 52 overall.
Since the experts predict a loss, Air Force will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Midshipmen are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Navy have won three out of their last five games against Air Force.
- Oct 05, 2019 - Navy 34 vs. Air Force 25
- Oct 06, 2018 - Air Force 35 vs. Navy 7
- Oct 07, 2017 - Navy 48 vs. Air Force 45
- Oct 01, 2016 - Air Force 28 vs. Navy 14
- Oct 03, 2015 - Navy 33 vs. Air Force 11