Who's Playing

No. 23 Navy @ Air Force

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons will face off against the Navy Midshipmen at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Falcon Stadium. After an 11-2 record last year and a win in the Cheez-It Bowl, Air Force is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. Navy was 11-2 last season and is coming off of a 27-24 victory against the Tulane Green Wave last week.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Falcons were second best in the nation in rushing yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 298.5 on average. Navy displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked first in the nation in rushing touchdowns, closing the year with 52 overall.

Since the experts predict a loss, Air Force will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado

Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Midshipmen are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Navy have won three out of their last five games against Air Force.