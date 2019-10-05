Air Force vs. Navy odds: 2019 Week 6 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer model

The 3-1 Air Force Falcons aim to take down a service academy foe on Saturday, traveling to play Navy at 3:30 p.m. ET on Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Air Force's only loss this season has been to then-No. 20 Boise State 30-19 two weeks ago. Navy, meanwhile, is 2-1 with victories over East Carolina and Holy Cross, but a 35-23 loss last week to Memphis. Air Force holds a 4-1 record against the spread in its last five games against Navy. But the Midshipmen are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games. Air Force is a three-point favorite in the Air Force vs Navy odds, with the over-under for total points scored at 46.5. Before you make any Air Force vs. Navy picks of your own, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $4,200 profit for $100 players on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 6 of the 2019 college football season on a strong run, going 52-34 on its top-rated picks. It also called North Carolina (+27.5) covering with plenty of room to spare against Clemson and Ohio State (-17) easily covering against Nebraska last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Navy vs. Air Force 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Navy ultimately came up short against Memphis despite scoring first, falling 35-23. Navy's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Malcolm Perry, who rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. The third-year starter (though it's his first full season as the Navy QB) for the Midshipmen has already scored seven rushing touchdowns on the season and he's been solid when called upon to throw, averaging 12.4 yards per pass attempt and completing 65.4 percent of his attempts.

Meanwhile, Air Force has looked good in 2019 during victories against Colgate, Colorado and San Jose State, racking up 34.5 points and 442.8 yards per game. While QB Donald Hammond II has only thrown for 369 yards so far, he has an 86.5 QB rating and has accounted for nine total touchdowns. Hammond didn't start against San Jose State last week due to a sore ankle, but he passed for 131 yards and a TD while leading the Falcons on five scoring drives. The Falcons pile up 332.8 yards per game on the ground, and are very stingy on defense - allowing just 93.3 rushing yards per game.

So who wins Navy vs. Air Force? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.