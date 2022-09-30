The Air Force Falcons attempt to extend their winning streak in the all-time series to three games when they host the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday in the first leg of the battle for the 2022 Commander-In-Chief's Trophy. Air Force (3-1), which hasn't posted three straight wins against the Midshipmen since a six-game streak from 1997-2002, dominated the last two matchups, rolling to a 40-7 home win in 2020 before posting a 23-3 road triumph last season. Navy (1-2) has lost four straight matchups at Falcon Stadium since registering a 28-21 overtime victory in 2012.

Kickoff at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Col. is set for noon ET on CBS. The Falcons are 14-point favorites in the latest Air Force vs. Navy odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 38. Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Sign up now to get a 7-day free trial at Paramount+. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for seven days when you sign up right here.

And before making any Navy vs. Air Force picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed the model has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Navy vs. Air Force and just revealed its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Air Force vs. Navy:

Air Force vs. Navy spread: Falcons -14

Air Force vs. Navy over/under: 38 points

Air Force vs. Navy money line: Falcons -600, Midshipmen +430

AF: The Falcons are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games

NAVY: The Midshipmen are 7-1 ATS in their last eight contests against teams with winning records

Air Force vs. Navy picks: See picks at SportsLine

Air Force vs. Navy streaming: Paramount+

Why Air Force can cover

The Falcons are coming off a dominant 48-20 victory against Nevada last week in which they owned a 34-point lead after three quarters. The nation's top-ranked ground attack did most of the damage against the Wolf Pack, racking up 461 of Air Force's 541 yards of total offense on 75 carries. Brad Roberts led the way, rushing 20 times for 123 yards and three touchdowns.

It was the second three-TD effort in three games for the senior, who is third in the country with seven rushing scores and ninth with 465 yards. Roberts has rushed for at least 100 yards in 12 of his 21 contests with the Falcons, the third-most such performances in program history. Air Force is averaging a nation-best 412.3 rushing yards and scoring 37.8 points per game.

Why Navy can cover

The Midshipmen could give the Falcons' running backs a tough time as they possess the fifth-ranked rushing defense in the country (69 yards allowed per game). Navy is 20th in the nation in tackles for loss as it is averaging 7.3 per contest. Senior linebacker John Marshall is first on the team with 3.5 tackles for loss and also leads the unit with 28 overall tackles.

Navy has registered 10 sacks over its first four games after notching only 16 in 12 contests last season. Junior defensive end Jacob Busic tops the squad with three sacks after recording two in 2021 and Marshall, who had one in 21 games over his first two campaigns, has made two. The Midshipmen got in the win column for the first time this season last week, defeating East Carolina 23-20 in double overtime for their fourth victory in their last five contests away from home dating back to last year.

How to make Navy vs. Air Force picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 52 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Air Force vs. Navy? And which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up more than $3,100 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.