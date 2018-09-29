Air Force vs. Nevada: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Air Force vs. Nevada football game
Who's Playing
Air Force Falcons (home) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (away)
Current records: Air Force 1-2; Nevada 2-2
What to Know
On Saturday Nevada take on Air Force at 4:00 p.m. If the matchup is anything like the 45-42 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Things could have been worse for Nevada, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 63-44 loss to Toledo last Saturday. Nevada's defeat came about despite a quality game from Toa Taua, who rushed for 170 yards and 3 touchdowns.
The last time they met, Air Force was the 38-35 winner over Utah St. This time around? They had no such luck. Air Force came up short against Utah St., falling 32-42. It was a tough break for Air Force, who improved upon an already decent score from three weeks ago but lost both times.
It was close but no cigar for Nevada as they fell 42-45 to Air Force the last time the two teams met. Can Nevada avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Falcon Stadium, Colorado
- TV: ESPNews
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Falcons are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Wolf Pack.
This season, Air Force is 1-0-1 against the spread. As for Nevada, they are 0-3-0 against the spread
Series History
Air Force won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Nevada Wolf Pack 42 vs. Air Force Falcons 45
