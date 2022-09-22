A Mountain West conference battle is on tap with the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-2) going on the road to play the Air Force Falcons (2-1) on Friday night. Nevada has dropped two straight games after starting the season off 2-0. Last week, the Wolf Pack fell to Iowa 27-0. Air Force also fell in its last contest, losing 17-14 to Wyoming last week. Air Force leads the all-time series 4-2.

Nevada vs. Air Force spread: Falcons -24

Nevada vs. Air Force over/under: 46.5 points

Nevada vs. Air Force money line: Falcons -4000, Wolf Pack +1450

NEV: Wolf Pack are 5-0 ATS in their last five games on grass

AFA: Falcons are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games overall

Why Air Force can cover

Air Force has a dominant ground attack. This offensive line consistently creates gapping holes for ball carriers to burst through. They rank first in the nation with 396 rushing yards per game with a whopping 6.9 yards per carry. Air Force has the strength to wear out opposing defenses over the span of four quarters.

Senior running back Brad Roberts is the workhorse in the backfield for the Falcons. Roberts is tough to tackle with the strength barrel through defenders. The Colorado native is leading the team with 48 carries for 342 yards and four touchdowns. He's also logging 7.1 yards per carry. In Week 2 against Colorado, Roberts had 24 carries for 174 yards with three touchdowns.

Why Nevada can cover

The Wolf Pack defense is filled with fast, physical and dynamic difference makers. They have started the 2022 campaign strong, ranking sixth in the Mountain West in total yards allowed (384.5) and rushing yards allowed per game (111.5). Nevada's defenders consistently swarm the ball carrier and wrap them up quickly.

Senior defensive back Tyson Williams is always around the ball. Williams is a reliable and solid tackler with good awareness. The Alabama native currently leads the team in total tackles (26) with one sack and one interception. In his Week 3 outing, he recorded 11 total stops along with a forced fumble.

