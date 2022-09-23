The Nevada Wolf Pack (2-2) travel to Falcon Stadium to play the Air Force Falcons (2-1) on Friday evening in a Mountain West matchup. Both teams lost last week and hope to bounce back in this one. Nevada was shut out by Iowa 27-0. Meanwhile, the Falcons were upset by Wyoming 17-14.

Kickoff from Falcon Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Falcons are listed at -24 in the latest Nevada vs. Air Force odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is 46.5.

Nevada vs. Air Force spread: Falcons -24

Nevada vs. Air Force over/under: 46.5 points

Nevada vs. Air Force money line: Falcons -4000, Wolf Pack +1450

NEV: Wolf Pack are 5-0 ATS in their last five games on grass

AFA: Falcons are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games overall

Why Air Force can cover

Senior quarterback Haaziq Daniels is an athletic and versatile playmaker for the Falcons. Daniels owns the speed and quickness to be a dual-threat option under center. The New Jersey native forces defenses to account for his legs and his arm. He has tossed 218 yards with three passing touchdowns. Daniels has also rushed for 142 yards with two scores.

Junior running back John Lee Eldridge II is another contributor in the backfield for this group. Eldridge II has been a shifty and effective ball carrier. He is constantly making the most of the opportunities presented. The Ohio native has 29 carries for 277 yards with 9.6 yards per carry. He's rushed for 80-plus yards in all three games thus far. Last week, he recorded 13 carries for 104 yards.

Why Nevada can cover

The Wolf Pack defense is filled with fast, physical and dynamic difference makers. They have started the 2022 campaign strong, ranking sixth in the Mountain West in total yards allowed (384.5) and rushing yards allowed per game (111.5). Nevada's defenders consistently swarm the ball carrier and wrap them up quickly.

Senior defensive back Tyson Williams is always around the ball. Williams is a reliable and solid tackler with good awareness. The Alabama native currently leads the team in total tackles (26) with one sack and one interception. In his Week 3 outing, he recorded 11 total stops along with a forced fumble.

