Who's Playing

New Mexico @ Air Force

Current Records: New Mexico 0-3; Air Force 1-2

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Falcons and the New Mexico Lobos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Falcon Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The game between Air Force and the Boise State Broncos two weeks ago was not particularly close, with Air Force falling 49-30. Air Force's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Brandon Lewis, who rushed for one TD and 112 yards on ten carries.

Meanwhile, New Mexico scored first but ultimately less than the Nevada Wolf Pack in their matchup on Saturday. New Mexico came up short against Nevada, falling 27-20. The losing side was boosted by RB Bobby Cole, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

The losses put the Falcons at 1-2 and the Lobos at 0-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Air Force enters the game with 330 rushing yards per game on average, which is the best in the nation. But New Mexico comes into the game boasting the third fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the nation at 81. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado

Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Mexico have won three out of their last five games against Air Force.