Teams looking to get back into the win column battle on Friday in Mountain West Conference action when the New Mexico Lobos visit the Air Force Falcons. Air Force (1-2), which has had its last two games cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, has lost two straight, while New Mexico (0-3) has lost 12 in a row dating back to last season. The Falcons are coming off a 49-30 home loss to Boise State on Oct. 31. The Lobos, meanwhile, dropped a 27-20 decision at home against Nevada.

Kickoff from Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Air Force leads the nation in rushing at 330 yards per game, while New Mexico is 42nd at 189.7. The Falcons are seven-point favorites in the latest Air Force vs. New Mexico odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 55.5. Before making any New Mexico vs. Air Force picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,900 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 39-21 on top-rated picks through 11 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,000 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Air Force vs. New Mexico. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill Sportsbook and trends for New Mexico vs. Air Force:

Air Force vs. New Mexico spread: Air Force -7

Air Force vs. New Mexico over-under: 55.5 points

Air Force vs. New Mexico money line: New Mexico +230, Air Force -280

NM: Has lost 18 consecutive conference games

AF: Has blocked 41 kicks since 2007 -- 13 field goals, 18 extra points and 10 punts

Latest Odds: Falcons -7 Bet Now

Why Air Force can cover



The Falcons are consistently a top-five rushing team nationally and have been for most of four decades. They have five players who have already rushed for 100 or more yards and are led by junior fullback Timothy Jackson, who leads the team with 34 carries for 178 yards (5.2 average). Against Navy, he carried 19 times for 118 yards (6.2 average). Jackson missed the last game with an undisclosed injury, but has a chance to play on Friday.

Also leading the rushing attack is junior Brandon Lewis, who has rushed 19 times for 172 yards (9.1 average) and one touchdown. He also has six receptions for 36 yards. In the loss against Boise State, he rushed 10 times for 112 yards and a score. He did not see any action in 2019, but appeared in four games in 2018, with catches in three of those.

Why New Mexico can cover

The Lobos have played teams tough, with two of their three losses by seven points or less. Junior quarterback Tevaka Tuioti leads the team in passing, completing 37 of 66 attempts (56.1 percent) for 475 yards and four scores, but he is questionable after missing the Nevada game with concussion symptoms. Sophomore Trae Hall, who has seen action in two games this season, is expected to start if Tuioti isn't cleared.

Redshirt junior running back Bobby Cole powers the ground attack and leads the team in rushing with 226 yards on 39 carries (5.8 average) and one score. He has rushed for 90 or more yards in each of the last two games and has been effective in the passing game with three receptions for 22 yards (7.3 average). As a redshirt sophomore, he saw action in all 12 games, starting the season finale at Utah State. For his career, he has carried 66 times for 415 yards (6.3 average) and three touchdowns.

How to make Air Force vs. New Mexico picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total. In fact, it says the teams will combine for just 52 points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins New Mexico vs. Air Force? And which side of the spread cashes in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Air Force vs. New Mexico spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $3,900 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.