Air Force vs. San Jose State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Air Force (home) vs. San Jose State (away)

Current Records: Air Force 2-1-0; San Jose State 2-1-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, Air Force is heading back home. Get ready for a Mountain West battle as Air Force and San Jose State will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Falcon Stadium. Air Force is the favorite in this one, with an expected 19.5-point margin of victory.

Last Friday, the Falcons weren't able to make up for their 48-38 loss to Boise State when they last met Oct. of last year. Air Force came up short against Boise State, falling 30-19. Air Force got a solid performance out of QB Donald Hammond III, who rushed for 62 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

The San Jose State offense decided to play defense against itself, but the squad still came out ahead despite 107 yards in penalties. San Jose State walked away with a 31-24 win over Arkansas. The team ran away with 24 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.

San Jose State's victory lifted them to 2-1 while Air Force's defeat dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if San Jose State's success rolls on or if the Falcons are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado

Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Falcons are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Spartans.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Air Force have won both of the games they've played against San Jose State in the last five years.