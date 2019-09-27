Air Force vs. San Jose State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Air Force (home) vs. San Jose State (away)

Current Records: Air Force 2-1-0; San Jose State 2-1-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, San Jose State will have a real challenge on their hands on Friday. Get ready for a Mountain West battle as San Jose State and Air Force will face off at 8 p.m. ET at Falcon Stadium. The Spartans should still be riding high after a victory, while Air Force will be looking to right the ship.

The Spartans decided to play defense against itself last week, but the squad still came out ahead despite 107 yards in penalties. They took their game against Arkansas 31-24. QB Josh Love and WR Tre Walker were among the main playmakers for the Spartans as the former passed for 402 yards and two touchdowns and the latter caught 12 passes for 161 yards. San Jose State's win came on a 19-yard rush from RB DeJon Packer with only 1:48 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up at halftime, but Air Force was not quite Boise State's equal in the second half when they met. The Falcons fell to Boise State 30-19. If Air Force was hoping to take revenge for the 48-38 loss against Boise State the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

It was close but no cigar for the Spartans as they fell 41-38 to the Falcons when the teams last met three seasons ago. Can the Spartans avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado

Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.99

Odds

The Falcons are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Spartans.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Air Force have won both of the games they've played against San Jose State in the last five years.