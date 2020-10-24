The San Jose State Spartans and the Air Force Falcons will face off in a Mountain West clash at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium. The Falcons are coming off one of the most impressive wins of the season thus far when they beat Navy 40-7 despite being 6.5-point underdogs in that matchup. This is the first game of the season for the Spartans.

The Falcons are favored by seven points in the latest San Jose State vs. Air Force odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points is set at 62.

San Jose State vs. Air Force spread: San Jose State +7

San Jose State vs. Air Force over-under: 62 points

San Jose State vs. Air Force money line: San Jose State +205, Air Force -245

What you need to know about San Jose State

San Jose State turned heads by beating an SEC squad, Arkansas, on the road early last season. But the rest of the campaign featured few highlights as the Spartans finished 5-7, including losing five of their last seven games. They did, however, finish the season on a high note by knocking off Fresno State 17-16 in the season finale.

Arkansas transfer quarterback Nick Starkel is in the mix at quarterback and he'll compete with Nick Nash. Having Tre Walker at receiver will be a big boost for either QB. Walker heads into his senior year coming off a strong 2019 campaign where he caught 79 passes for 1,161 yards.

What you need to know about Air Force

The Falcons have the advantage of having already played this year, and that one game was extremely impressive. The Falcons completed just four passes in their 40-7 win over Navy, but they moved the ball on the ground with ease. Eight players had at least one carry with Timothy Jackson (19-118) and Brad Roberts (10-103-1) leading the way.

Air Force's defense was equally as impressive. It held Navy's rushing attack to just 2.5 yards per carry and forced a pair of turnovers.

