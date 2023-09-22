The Air Force Academy Falcons and San Jose State Spartans square off for the first time in three years when the two Mountain West Conference rivals collide on Friday at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose. The Falcons (3-0, 1-0 in MWC) and Spartans (1-3) have not met since October 2020 when San Jose State beat Air Force, 17-6, in San Jose. That win ended the Falcons' three-game winning streak in the series. This year, Air Force enters the game with its first 3-0 record since 2016, while the Spartans are 1-3 for the first time since 2018 when they won only one game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Falcons are 6-point favorites in the latest Air Force vs. San Jose State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before you make any San Jose State vs. Air Force picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed the model has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Air Force vs. San Jose State and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for SJSU vs. Air Force:

Air Force vs. San Jose State spread: Air Force -6

Air Force vs. San Jose State over/under: 45.5 points

Air Force vs. San Jose State money line: Air Force -223, SJSU +183

AFA: Falcons lead the nation in rushing offense (320.7)

SJS: Spartans rank fifth in the country in punt return average (20.75)

Air Force vs. San Jose State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Air Force vs. San Jose State live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Air Force can cover

The Air Force defense has been excellent to start the season. The Falcons lead the nation in total defense (179.3 yards allowed per game) and rushing defense (44.3). They also rank fifth in pass defense (135.0) and ninth in scoring defense (10.3 points allowed per game). Last week, Air Force held Utah State to 302 total yards, including just 54 rushing on 26 carries.

In addition, senior Emmanuel Michel is coming off a career game. A 5-foot-10 senior from Lawrenceville, Ga., Michel set career highs in carries (28) and rushing touchdowns (three) against the Aggies, while also running for 106 yards, the best by any Falcon this season. For his efforts he earned the conference's Offensive Player of the Week award. See which team to pick here.

Why San Jose State can cover

San Jose State has a prolific passer in Chevan Cordeiro. A 6-foot-1 senior from Honolulu, Cordeiro ranks sixth all-time in the Mountain West in career passing yards (10,201) and seventh in career touchdown passes (74). This season, he is fourth in the conference in completions per game (19.5).

The Spartans are a much more battle-tested team than Air Force. After facing two teams ranked in the top 20 (No. 6 USC and No. 18 Oregon State), San Jose State has played the 11th toughest schedule in the nation thus far, according to Jeff Sagarin's ratings. Meanwhile, the Falcons' schedule ranks 186th in the country. See which team to pick here.

How to make Air Force vs. San Jose State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 42 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins San Jose State vs. Air Force, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of almost $2,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.