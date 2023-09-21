The Air Force Falcons will try to stay undefeated when they hit the road to face the San Jose State Spartans in a Mountain West Conference matchup on Friday at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose. The Falcons (3-0, 1-0 in MWC) have started the season with victories over Robert Morris, Sam Houston State and Utah State. With a win on Friday, the program would have its first 4-0 start to a season since 2016 and just the second since 2004. Meanwhile, the Spartans (1-3) are coming off a 21-17 loss at Toledo.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Falcons are 6-point favorites in the latest Air Force vs. San Jose State odds via the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.

Here are several college football odds and trends for San Jose State vs. Air Force:

Air Force vs. San Jose State spread: Falcons -6

Air Force vs. San Jose State over/under: 46.5 points

Air Force vs. San Jose State money line: Falcons -212, Spartans +174

AFA: Falcons lead the nation in rushing offense (320.7)

SJS: Spartans rank fifth in the country in punt return average (20.75)

Why Air Force can cover

Air Force enters Friday's game on a roll. The Falcons have won eight straight games, which is the fifth-longest active streak in the nation. They also have won their last seven games by double digits. The only other FBS squad with an active streak of at least five straight double-digit wins is Penn State (eight).

In addition, Air Force has a devastatingly efficient rushing attack. The Falcons lead the country in rushing yards per game (320.7) and are tied for third in rushing touchdowns (11). Last week, Air Force outrushed Utah State, 344-54, the 13th straight time the Falcons have outrushed their opponent.

Why San Jose State can cover

San Jose State has a prolific passer in Chevan Cordeiro. A 6-foot-1 senior from Honolulu, Cordeiro ranks sixth all-time in the Mountain West in career passing yards (10,201) and seventh in career touchdown passes (74). This season, he is fourth in the conference in completions per game (19.5).

The Spartans are a much more battle-tested team than Air Force. After facing two teams ranked in the top 20 (No. 6 USC and No. 18 Oregon State), San Jose State has played the 11th toughest schedule in the nation thus far, according to Jeff Sagarin's ratings. Meanwhile, the Falcons' schedule ranks 186th in the country.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 43 points.

