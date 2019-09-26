Air Force vs. San Jose State odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from model on 42-18 run

The Air Force Falcons will look to get into the win column in conference play, while the San Jose State Spartans will kick off their Mountain West Conference season on Friday in Colorado Springs. The Spartans (2-1) have already doubled their win total from last season, while the Falcons (2-1) look to rebound after dropping their conference-opener against Boise State a week ago. Kickoff from Falcon Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET. Air Force won last year's meeting 41-38 at San Jose State. The Falcons are 19-point favorites in the latest Air Force vs. San Jose State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 56.5. Before making any San Jose State vs. Air Force picks of your own, listen to the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Falcons return home after splitting a pair of road games, which included an overtime win over Colorado. Junior quarterback Donald Hammond III poses a dual threat. He has completed 13-of-23 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns this season, while rushing 23 times for 110 yards and five more scores.

Senior wide receiver Geraud Sanders is coming off a big game against Boise State with five receptions for 86 yards and a 31-yard touchdown. For the season, he has 10 receptions for 183 yards and two end zone visits.

But just because the Falcons have had past success against the Spartans does not guarantee they will cover the Air Force vs. San Jose State spread on Friday.

That's because the Spartans are led by senior quarterback Josh Love, who is off to the best start of his career, completing 69-of-110 passes for 815 yards and five touchdowns. He has a quarterback rating of 138.1. In his four seasons, he has completed 354 of 629 passes for 4,098 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Sharing time with Love has been freshman quarterback Nick Nash, who has been a weapon as a rusher. He leads the Spartans with 141 yards rushing on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns.

