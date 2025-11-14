Week 12 on CBS Sports Network features a slate of college football games that could shake up conference races and postseason positioning across the country. Midweek MACtion kicks off with Buffalo traveling to face Central Michigan. The Bulls are fighting to stay alive in the MAC title chase, while the Chippewas remain undefeated at home.

Saturday's quadruple-header begins with UConn aiming to protect its perfect home record against Air Force. Quarterback Joe Fagnano, who has yet to throw an interception this season, leads the Huskies after guiding them to consecutive winning seasons for the first time in 15 years. San Jose State faces a Nevada defense that struggles through the air, giving quarterback Walker Eget a chance to keep the Spartans' slim bowl hopes alive.

UNLV hosts Utah State as the Rebels look to build momentum behind Anthony Colandrea, whose dual-threat performance torched Colorado State last week. Boise State visits San Diego State, where the Aztecs hope to rebound from a snapped six-game win streak. Still, the Mountain West title race runs through the Broncos, who could move one step closer to a fourth straight championship game appearance with a road win.

CBS Sports Network will carry all five games, with full viewing info, betting lines and key storylines to follow as Week 12 unfolds.

Air Force vs. UConn

Date: Saturday, Nov. 15 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut

Jim Mora has reignited UConn (7-3), guiding the Huskies to consecutive winning seasons for the first time in 15 years. This Saturday, UConn will defend its perfect home record at Pratt & Whitney Stadium against Air Force (3-6), which looks to play spoiler. Quarterback Joe Fagnano has yet to throw an interception this season while tossing 25 touchdown passes, tied for third-most in the FBS. This game marks the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

San Jose State vs. Nevada

Date: Saturday, Nov. 15 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

Few FBS teams throw the ball as frequently as San Jose State (3-6). Quarterback Walker Eget has been the centerpiece of a high-volume passing attack that will test Nevada's (1-8) struggling pass defense, which allows a 67.8% completion rate, ranking 10th worst in the nation. The Spartans will look to exploit that mismatch while keeping their bowl hopes alive; a clean sweep in the final weeks would still earn them eligibility. San Jose State has remained competitive in most of its defeats this season, with four of six losses decided by a single possession.

Utah State vs. UNLV

Date: Saturday, Nov. 15 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

UNLV (7-2) and first-year coach Dan Mullen have slipped slightly in the Mountain West race, but the Rebels aim to regain momentum with back-to-back wins when they host Utah State (5-4) Saturday night. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea torched Colorado State last week, accounting for a season-high four total touchdowns with both his arm and legs. Utah State has struggled against the run this season, a vulnerability UNLV will look to exploit, especially after Jai'den Thomas rushed for 131 yards last week -- his season high against an FBS opponent.

Boise State vs. San Diego State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 15 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California

San Diego State (7‑2) may have seen its College Football Playoff hopes take a hit with last week's loss at Hawai'i, but the Aztecs can make a statement in the Mountain West race when they host Boise State (6‑3) at Snapdragon Stadium. San Diego State looks to rebound after a six-game win streak was snapped. The Mountain West title race still runs through the Broncos, who could move one step closer to a fourth consecutive championship game appearance with a road win.

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen is out with a lower leg injury, coach Spencer Danielson said Monday. The second-year starter has 1,994 yards passing with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. Sophomore Max Cutforth will get the start.