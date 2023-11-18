The 2023 college football season continues on CBS Sports Network in Week 12 with five games scheduled, including some pivotal matchups across the Mountain West. The MAC was under the spotlight on Tuesday when Eastern Michigan topped Akron in a double-overtime thriller. It was a critical win for the Eagles, who are trying to reach a third-straight bowl game under coach Chris Creighton.

The slate continues on Saturday with four games across the network. It all starts with Army hosting Coastal Carolina. Following the conclusion of that game, UNLV travels to Air Force for a matchup between the top teams in the Mountain West.

Rounding out the schedule, Boise State travels to Logan, Utah, to face Utah State. The final game on the slate features a battle of in-state rivals San Jose State and San Diego State. The Spartans have been one of the hottest teams in the country following a slow start to the season, winning four consecutive games under coach Brett Brennan.

UNLV at Air Force

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Falcon Stadium -- USAF Academy, Colorado

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Air Force -3

A spot in the Mountain West title game will be on the line when upstart UNLV travels to Colorado to face Air Force. Under first-year coach Barry Odom, the Rebels have been one of the biggest surprises in college football. The program is off to their best start since 1984 when it finished 11-2. Air Force started the season 8-0 but has since dropped back-to-back games to Army and Hawaii. The Falcons will need to lean on their potent run attack to get back on track. The winner of this game will have the inside track to hosting the conference title game next month.

Boise State at Utah State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Boise State -3

Bowl eligibility will be on the line when Boise State travels to Logan, Utah, on Saturday to usher in a new era in the program. Boise State was off to a 5-5 start before they elected to fire Andy Avalos following a win over New Mexico State last weekend. The Broncos are in danger of finishing the season under .500 for the first time since 1997 unless they win one of its final two contests. Utah State is seeking to become bowl eligible for the 11th time in the last 13 seasons. The Aggies have been lights-out during the month of November, compiling an 8-2 record with coach Blake Anderson at the helm. The key to victory for Utah State is its lethal passing attack. The Aggies' 30 touchdown passes this season is tied with USC for third in the country.

San Diego State at San Jose State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: San Jose State -14.5

San Diego State coach Brady Hoke will coach his final road game before retirment when his team travels to Northern California to face San Jose State. Last weekend, Hoke announced he will call it a career following the conclusion of the season. With the Aztecs sitting at 3-7, a bowl game is out of the question. On the other side, San Jose State could sneak into the conference title game by running the table and getting some help along the way. The Spartans started Mountain West play 0-2 before firing off wins over New Mexico, Utah State, Hawai'i and Fresno State. Veteran quarterback Chevan Cordero has thrown multiple touchdown passes in all four games of the win streak.