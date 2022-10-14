The Air Force Falcons travel to Las Vegas to square off with the UNLV Rebels in a Mountain West Conference matchup on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium. The Falcons are 4-2 and enter off a 34-27 road defeat at Utah State, while, though similarly 4-2, the Rebels were blown out last weekend by San Jose State, 40-7. Air Force dominated this matchup last season, winning 48-14 at home. UNLV is 3-2 against the spread, while Air Force is 2-3 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network. The Falcons are favored by 10 points in the latest UNLV vs. Air Force odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 50.

UNLV vs. Air Force spread: UNLV +10

UNLV vs. Air Force over/under: 50 points

What you need to know about UNLV

Despite last week's dud against San Jose State, the Rebels have been a pleasant surprise in 2022 thanks in part to the solid play of QB Doug Brumfield. The sophomore QB has thrown for eight scores and rushed for five more as UNLV is averaging nearly 33 points per game halfway through its regular season. Wide receivers Ricky White (29-386-3) and Kyle Williams (18-235-4) have been the team's most productive receivers thus far.

On the ground, UNLV is led by junior RB Aidan Robbins, who failed to score in a game for the first time this season in Week 6. Robbins has eight rushing touchdowns and one through the air and is averaging just shy of 94 yards per game. His 227-yard, three-touchdown performance vs. North Texas in September is one of the best individual days any running back in college football has achieved thus far this season.

What you need to know about Air Force

Like most years, the Falcons lead the nation is rushing yards per game (352.2) while ranking second-to-last in passing (91.5 ypg). Air Force's triple option attack churned out 264 yards vs. Utah State last Saturday which was significantly below its season average. Senior RB Brad Roberts leads the team with 709 yards on 120 carries and eight touchdowns. He's surpassed the 100-yard mark in every game this season except one, including a 29-136-1 performance in Week 6.

Air Force's QB Haaziq Daniels has rushed for 278 yards on the ground and three scores but has also been surprisingly efficient through the air, throwing for five touchdowns compared to only one interception. UNLV only gives up 124 yards per game on the ground so the Falcons may struggle if the Rebels' solid defensive play continues.

