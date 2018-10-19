Air Force vs. UNLV odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from expert who's 3-0 on Rebels games

Two run-first Mountain West teams face off Friday when the UNLV Rebels host the Air Force Falcons at 10 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Both teams are 2-4 overall and winless in the MWC, so it's a must-win situation for any hopes at a conference title game berth and likely a bowl bid. The latest UNLV vs. Air Force odds have the Falcons as 9.5-point favorites, with the over-under on total points set at 56.5, down four from the opening line. Combined, these teams average more than 500 yards rushing, so before you make your UNLV vs. Air Force picks, listen to what SportsLine expert Micah Roberts has to say.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, he crushed college football for SportsLine members in 2016, going 70-44 on the season.

Moreover, Roberts has been locked in on the tendencies of the Rebels. He has nailed his past three picks involving UNLV, including taking the Rebels (+25) when they covered in a 43-21 loss to USC. It was another winner for anyone who followed Roberts' advice.

Now, Roberts has scrutinized UNLV vs. Air Force from every possible angle to reveal a strong point-spread pick that he's sharing only at SportsLine.

Roberts knows Air Force is just 2-4 on the season and 0-3 in the MWC, but the Falcons' defeats were by an average of 5.8 points. Last week, they lost 21-17 to San Diego State on a fourth-quarter rally by the Aztecs.

Air Force ranks 13th in the country averaging 248.3 rushing yards. Nine players have at least 18 carries and at least 88 yards on the season. Cole Fagan leads the Academy with 344 yards, No. 2 rusher Kadin Remsberg averages 5.6 yards per carry (262 total yards) and quarterback Donald Hammond III has a team-high five touchdowns.

Just because Air Force moves the ball effectively doesn't mean it will cover Friday.

The Rebels go as their ground game goes. They've run for at least 300 yards in four of six games. The two times they didn't were in their past two games, blowout losses to New Mexico (50-14) and Utah State (59-28). The team has two players on the way to 1,000-yard seasons. Lexington Thomas has 552 yards (5.7 per carry) in six games, while quarterback Armani Rogers has 488 yards (6.9) in four games. They've combined for 12 touchdowns.

Rogers won't play Friday (foot), but new quarterback Max Gilliam has been a better passer, with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

We can tell you Roberts is leaning toward the under, but he has also unearthed the crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing at SportsLine.

Who covers in UNLV vs. Air Force? And which crucial x-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you should jump on, all from a seasoned expert poised to win a fourth-consecutive pick on Rebels games.