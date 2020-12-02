Teams looking to win their second consecutive game clash when the Air Force Falcons battle the Utah State Aggies in Mountain West Conference action on Thursday evening. Although last week's game against Colorado State was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Air Force (2-2) is looking to build on its 28-0 win over New Mexico on Nov. 20. Utah State (1-4), meanwhile, is coming off a 41-27 win over New Mexico on Nov. 26. Utah State is 1-1 under interim coach Frank Maile after firing Gary Andersen in early November.

Kickoff from Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah, is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Air Force leads the all-time series 5-3, although Utah State holds a 2-1 edge in games played at Logan. The Falcons are 11-point favorites in the latest Air Force vs. Utah State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 51. Before making any Utah State vs. Air Force picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is also a sizzling 49-25 on all top-rated picks through 13 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning almost $1,300 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Air Force vs. Utah State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds and trends for Utah State vs. Air Force:

Air Force vs. Utah State spread: Air Force -11

Air Force vs. Utah State over-under: 51 points

Air Force vs. Utah State money line: Air Force -430, Utah State +330

AF: Air Force is dominating opponents in time of possession, holding the ball for 34 minutes, 23 seconds per game

USU: The Aggies are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games

Latest Odds: Aggies +11 Bet Now

Why Air Force can cover



The Falcons have six players that have rushed for 100 yards or more and are led by sophomore running back Brad Roberts. Roberts has carried 38 times for 280 yards and four touchdowns. His best game was a 28-carry, 177-yard performance against New Mexico on Nov. 20. He also scored three touchdowns in Air Force's dominant victory over the Lobos.

Also leading the offense is sophomore quarterback Haaziq Daniels, who leads the team in passing and is second in rushing. He has completed 17 of 31 passes for 199 yards and one touchdown with a rating of 119.4. He has also rushed 38 times for 189 yards and two touchdowns. In addition, the Falcons have dominated this rivalry over the years. In fact, Air Force is 4-1 in its last five meetings against the Aggies.

Why Utah State can cover

The Aggies are led by sophomore quarterback Andrew Peasley, who took over for Jason Shelley, who was dismissed from the team last month. Peasley has completed 20 of 37 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He has a rating of 136.2. He has also rushed 14 times for 142 yards and one touchdown.

Although the Aggies' leading rusher, senior Jaylen Warren has entered the transfer portal, they still have talent at running back in senior Devonta'e Henry-Cole, who is second on the team in rushing. He has carried a team-high 41 times for 180 yards, including a long of 24 yards. He also has three receptions for 11 yards. The transfer from Utah has rushed for 649 yards in his career with four touchdowns.

How to make Air Force vs. Utah State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with the model suggesting both teams will combine to score just 46 points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Utah State vs. Air Force? And which side of the spread cashes over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Air Force vs. Utah State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $3,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.