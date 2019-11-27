Air Force vs. Wyoming: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Air Force (home) vs. Wyoming (away)

Current Records: Air Force 9-2; Wyoming 7-4

What to Know

Get ready for a Mountain West battle as the Wyoming Cowboys and the Air Force Falcons will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Falcon Stadium. Wyoming has a defense that allows only 17.64 points per game, so Air Force's offense will have their work cut out for them.

It was all tied up 7-7 at the half for Wyoming and the Colorado State Rams on Friday, but Wyoming stepped up in the second half. The Cowboys were able to grind out a solid win over Colorado State on Friday, winning 17-7.

Meanwhile, Air Force was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They blew past the New Mexico Lobos 44-22. QB Donald Hammond III had a stellar game for the Falcons as he passed for 327 yards and four TDs on ten attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Hammond III this season.

Their wins bumped the Cowboys to 7-4 and the Falcons to 9-2. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cowboys are stumbling into the matchup with the sixth fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 129.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Wyoming, the Falcons rank second in the league when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 304.4 on average. So the Wyoming squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado

Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado TV: Facebook Live

Facebook Live Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Falcons are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cowboys.

Over/Under: 43

Series History

Wyoming have won three out of their last four games against Air Force.