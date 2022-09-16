The Air Force Falcons will look to snap a three-game road losing streak to the Wyoming Cowboys when they meet in a Mountain West Conference Mountain Division matchup on Friday. The Cowboys (2-1) have won three straight games against the Falcons (2-0) in games played at Laramie, Wyoming. Air Force's last win there was a 28-27 decision in 2012. The Falcons have won two consecutive games in the series, however, posting wins at Colorado Springs in 2019 and 2021. The teams did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The game from War Memorial Stadium is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Air Force allowed just 19.1 points per game in 2021, which was 13th-best in the country, while Wyoming allowed 22.5, 37th-best. The Falcons are favored by 16.5 points in the latest Wyoming vs. Air Force odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 47. Before making any Air Force vs. Wyoming picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Air Force vs. Wyoming and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. Here are the college football odds and betting lines and trends for Wyoming vs. Air Force:

Air Force vs. Wyoming spread: Air Force -16.5

Air Force vs. Wyoming over/under: 47 points

Air Force vs. Wyoming money line: Air Force -700, Wyoming +500

AFA: The Falcons are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games

WYO: The Cowboys are 8-1 ATS in their last nine home games against a team with a winning road record

Why Air Force can cover

If the Falcons can beat Wyoming, Air Force would improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2016 when the team opened 4-0. Senior fullback Brad Roberts had a game-high 24 carries for 177 yards and tied a career-high with three touchdowns in last week's win over Colorado. Roberts also had three scores against New Mexico in 2020. Roberts scored on a 14-yard run on Air Force's opening play, and later had a 20-yard TD in the second quarter. He added a 46-yard score in the fourth. It was his 11th career 100-yard game in 19 games played.

Defensively, junior defensive back Camby Goff recorded the second interception of his career vs. Colorado. Goff has recorded an interception in two consecutive games, with the first coming in the season opener vs. Northern Iowa. Goff also added two pass breakups. For his career, Goff has 61 tackles, including 32 solo, with six pass breakups, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

Why Wyoming can cover

Despite that, the Falcons are not a lock to cover the Air Force vs. Wyoming spread. That's because the Cowboys feature more of a balanced attack than the Falcons do, led by junior quarterback Andrew Peasley. After a poor opening-week performance at Illinois, where he completed just 5 of 20 passes for 30 yards, Peasley has fared much better, completing over 63% of his passes in each of the past two weeks. In a double-overtime win over Tulsa in Week 2, he completed 20 of 30 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. In last week's 33-10 win over Northern Colorado, Peasley completed 19 of 30 passes for 144 yards.

Junior running back Titus Swen powers the Cowboys' rushing attack. Against Northern Colorado, he carried 15 times for 76 yards (5.1 average) and three touchdowns. In three seasons at Wyoming, he has carried 242 times for 1,336 yards (5.5 average) and 11 touchdowns. He had a solid season last year, playing in all 13 games and leading Wyoming with seven rushing touchdowns.

