Bowling Green @ Akron

Current Records: Bowling Green 1-3; Akron 1-3

The Akron Zips are home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 9.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Akron and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off in a Mid-American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Zips came up short against the Liberty Flames last week, falling 21-12. QB DJ Irons had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception with only 5.17 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Bowling Green last week, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 45-14 defeat to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Bowling Green was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 31-7. No one had a standout game offensively for Bowling Green, but they got scores from WR Tyrone Broden and TE Harold Fannin Jr..

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 1-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Akron enters the matchup with only one thrown interception, good for ninth best in the nation. The Falcons are completely their equal: they also come into the contest with one thrown interception. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio

Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

The Falcons are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Zips, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Bowling Green have won four out of their last seven games against Akron.